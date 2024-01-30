Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

An epic deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 lets you snag this feature-rich smartwatch for $220 off its price

Given the fact that Garmin's smartwatches are amazing, but often cost an arm and a leg, you are probably waiting for an awesome deal to pop up to get one without tanking your bank account. Well, ta-da! This is the offer you've been waiting for! Probably... most likely... definitely!

Right now, the incredible and expensive Garmin Epix Gen 2 is enjoying a pretty awesome 28% discount on Amazon, which means it can now be yours for $220 off its price if you take advantage of this deal!

As a premium Garmin smartwatch, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 packs a plethora of health-tracking features, including respiration and sleep tracking, as well as energy level monitoring. Furthermore, the watch supports Garmin's Coach functionality, transforming your wearable into a personal fitness trainer with tailored training plans.

In addition to its health-tracking features, the watch also supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download various watch faces and apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music directly on trusty smartwatch.

Moreover, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 leaves the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the dust with its 16 days of battery life on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, Samsung's and Apple's top smartwatches offer around three days of battery life.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 may be far from budget-friendly, but this bad boy definitely offers a lot for its price. Furthermore, it can now be yours for less, which makes it even easier to recommend. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Garmin Epix Gen 2 at a heavily reduced price while the opportunity is still available.

