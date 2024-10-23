Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As a phone reviewer, I think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is simply unmissable at this discounted price

Thanks to my job as a reviewer and deal writer at PhoneArena, I have access to the best phones on the market. For some reason, though, I always go for a Samsung foldable. It's probably because I am a fan of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and I think they are the best foldables out there.

That's why I am excited to share that I found a sweet deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB, slashing a whole $300 off its price. The offer is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, and you can save even more if you trade in your old phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage at a sweet $300 discount. I recommend the phone for its top-tier performance, great display, and capable cameras. For me, this is the best foldable phone on the market, so act fast and save! Trade-in your old phone for even bigger savings.
$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: Save $300 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is also selling the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage at a $300 discount. So, get one from there if you prefer Best Buy over Amazon. Save more with a trade-in.
$300 off (16%)
$1599 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy


I agree that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current discounted price. However, I believe this bad boy is worth the investment because it's the king of all foldables, in my opinion.

Its biggest selling point is the fact that it can double as a small tablet. When you unfold the phone, you are greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, which I fell in love with as it delivers incredible picture quality.

Another thing that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers is an insane amount of firepower. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset can be found in almost all flagships of 2024, which means it packs top-grade silicon under the hood. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a powerhouse that can fold in half.

While I wouldn't put the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right next to the best camera phones, I must admit that I really liked the pictures taken by its 50 MP main cameras. The phone can also record in 8K, so I believe you'll be pleased by how awesome you look in your stills and videos, despite not rocking the most advanced cameras.

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is indeed remarkable. Therefore, my advice is to act fast and snag one with this deal now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

