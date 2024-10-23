As a phone reviewer, I think the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is simply unmissable at this discounted price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Thanks to my job as a reviewer and deal writer at PhoneArena, I have access to the best phones on the market. For some reason, though, I always go for a Samsung foldable. It's probably because I am a fan of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and I think they are the best foldables out there.
That's why I am excited to share that I found a sweet deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB, slashing a whole $300 off its price. The offer is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, and you can save even more if you trade in your old phone.
I agree that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current discounted price. However, I believe this bad boy is worth the investment because it's the king of all foldables, in my opinion.
Its biggest selling point is the fact that it can double as a small tablet. When you unfold the phone, you are greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, which I fell in love with as it delivers incredible picture quality.
While I wouldn't put the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right next to the best camera phones, I must admit that I really liked the pictures taken by its 50 MP main cameras. The phone can also record in 8K, so I believe you'll be pleased by how awesome you look in your stills and videos, despite not rocking the most advanced cameras.
As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is indeed remarkable. Therefore, my advice is to act fast and snag one with this deal now while you still can!
That's why I am excited to share that I found a sweet deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB, slashing a whole $300 off its price. The offer is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, and you can save even more if you trade in your old phone.
I agree that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current discounted price. However, I believe this bad boy is worth the investment because it's the king of all foldables, in my opinion.
Its biggest selling point is the fact that it can double as a small tablet. When you unfold the phone, you are greeted by a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, which I fell in love with as it delivers incredible picture quality.
Another thing that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers is an insane amount of firepower. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset can be found in almost all flagships of 2024, which means it packs top-grade silicon under the hood. That, combined with the 12GB of RAM on board, makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a powerhouse that can fold in half.
While I wouldn't put the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right next to the best camera phones, I must admit that I really liked the pictures taken by its 50 MP main cameras. The phone can also record in 8K, so I believe you'll be pleased by how awesome you look in your stills and videos, despite not rocking the most advanced cameras.
As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is indeed remarkable. Therefore, my advice is to act fast and snag one with this deal now while you still can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: