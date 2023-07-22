Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist

But enough hardware and specs talk…





Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if the game-changing Honor Magic V2 didn't exist





The point is that the main goal of any tablet-style folding phones released today is (or at least should be) tolike any other “normal” phone when you’re actually using it in its closed form - so more people would actually want to buy it. In other words, the extra productivity and more immersive entertainment experience that come with the larger display of a folding phone shouldn’t compromise the rest of your smartphone features and experience.The Honor Magic V2 finally manages to do something about that by being lighter than a normal flagship phone. It also has a much larger battery than a phone like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while booting the fastest Qualcomm chip on the market. The Magic V2 also has a camera system that’s pretty much on par with the one in Apple’s latest flagship. All in all, the latest Honor foldable seems to fix the biggest problem with folding phones, which is that they used to come with a bag full of compromises in order to give you a larger inner screen.Granted, we haven’t seen/reviewed the actual Galaxy Z Fold 5 (or Honor Magic V2) yet, but if the leaked specs and photos are to be believed, Samsung’s new foldable is shaping up as a relatively small upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means the South Korean giant will no longer have the most impressive foldable hardware on themarket. In fact, the scary part for Samsung is that it might have to settle for 3rd or 4th place in the folding hardware race against the Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and Honor Magic V2 this year, as all three manage to look more impressive than the Fold 5 renders we’ve seen.