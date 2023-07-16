OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold

undeniable

Do you think the OnePlus Open can be Samsung’s overdue wake-up call? Because I really do!

Before I move on to the exciting new OnePlus Open, let me quickly explain why literally every other folding phone-maker seems to be failing to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold without making a device with one/more obvious compromises…





did

Did Google’s new Pixel Fold already fail to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 5?

But now… What if there was another folding phone that checks all the boxes the Pixel Fold checks, while also excelling in the same areas as the Galaxy Z Fold? And what if it came very close to the Huawei Mate X3 in terms of hardware? Enter the rumored OnePlus Open…





OnePlus Open: Potentially the new best folding phone in 2023 can finally (and literally) close the gap between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung's competition







While I would’ve gone with “OnePlus Size” for the (incredible!) pun potential, I admire OnePlus’ willingness to think outside the box here. And at least they didn’t call it OnePlus Oppo. Perhaps because it looks nothing like the Oppo Find N2. Jokes aside, according to all leaks and rumors I’ve come across, the OnePlus Open is going to be anything but a joke, which is exactly what I like to see in the new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Fold 5 challenger.





Here’s a breakdown of the rumored specs of the OnePlus Open, which should be released in the end of August...

6.5-inch, 120Hz cover display (wider than the one in Fold 4/Fold5)

8-inch, 120Hz LTPO inner display (larger than the one in Fold 4/Fold5)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16GB RAM (newer/faster than the one in Fold 4; same as Fold5)

50MP primary camera + 48MP UWA + 64MP Periscope camera with 3x optical zoom + 32MP selfie camera with Hasselblad tuning (expected to dominate Samsung’s Fold 4 and Fold 5 in zoom and color science - at least if we judge by the OnePlus 11’s tuning)

4800 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging (larger battery than the one in Fold 4/Fold 5; significantly faster charging speeds)

4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security support (identical to Samsung’s)

Leather back, Alert Slider, Quad speaker and more

If you can’t already tell by the rumored specs and leaked design renders, the short answer to the question why the OnePlus Open could be the biggest Galaxy Z Fold challenger ever, is that this phone could basically be a “Huawei Mate X3” (by far the most impressive foldable on the market right now) but with reliable software support, Google apps, global availability, and (likely and hopefully) a lower price!







In fact, reliable tipster Ice Universe recently said the "overall competitiveness (of the OnePlus Open) is very strong - no less than that of Huawei Mate X3, especially in terms of sound quality and camera", which pretty much confirms that OnePlus is aiming to make the best folding phone on the market. And if you ask me, I see the OnePlus Open as a combination between the Galaxy Z Fold, which excels software and overall reliability, and the Huawei Mate X3, which has the best foldable hardware we've ever seen.



OpePlus Open: The right price, software experience, and hardware execution can make OnePlus' first folding phone a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 killer



In the end, bear in mind that despite the relatively comprehensive leaks coming from usually reliable tipsters, we don't know everything about the OnePlus Open. That leads me to the part where I tell you to keep a few things in mind before getting super pumped about the OnePlus Open early on…



For one, it’s no rocket science - the price of the OnePlus Open (relative to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 5) will be a huge factor in the race between the two foldables; say OnePlus can hit the $1,500 price mark - then we might have ourselves a foldable flagship-killer, similar to the OnePlus 11 in the world of slabs; but what if the OnePlus Open starts at $1,800? Then it must be obviously better than the new Fold 5 in almost every single way in order to steal some market share from Samsung

Hardware reliability is another thing to consider, especially when talking about a company’s debut folding phone; we’ve learned that lesson from the recent Pixel Fold but, of course, from Samsung’s very own Galaxy Fold (2019) too, which was recalled due to several hardware issues; the great news here is that folding phone tech has come a long way since 2019, meaning OnePlus is entering the segment with some second-hand experience (of watching and learning); on top of that OnePlus’ parent company (BBK) already has plenty of first-hand experience in making foldables through Oppo and Vivo

Software reliability and experience is another crucial aspect OnePlus needs to nail if it wants to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which is the king of this category right now; the OnePlus Open needs to get not only fast and reliable software updates but, also, a truly smart UI that allows users to make the most out of the phone when using it as a tablet (which is the main point of buying a foldable, right?); again, OnePlus has a good shot at making that happen, considering both OnePlus and Google (thanks to the Pixel Fold) will now be focused on making Android more suitable for foldables - but also because OnePlus promised to match Samsung in terms of software support on flagship phones

Can OnePlus make a better version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with its first attempt at a folding phone? I sure think it can!