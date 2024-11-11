Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE to pack the same Exynos chip as Galaxy S24 in some regions
Up Next:
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Rumors have been swirling for a while that Samsung's cooking up a more affordable flip-style foldable, possibly set for release next year. In fact, during Samsung's last Q3 earnings call, one of the company's executives hinted at a Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) in the works. Now, a fresh rumor has surfaced, suggesting what chip might be powering this anticipated budget-friendly foldable.
Leaker Jukanlosreve recently shared on X that the Galaxy Z Flip FE might come with an Exynos 2400 processor – the same chip that powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in certain regions, including Europe.
Screenshot by PhoneArena.
If this tip is accurate, it would be surprising to see a mid-range device like the Galaxy Z Flip FE sporting the same flagship-level Exynos 2400 chip found in the Galaxy S24. This could hint at exciting things to come for the more affordable Flip model.
That said, I can't help but wonder where Samsung will make cuts to keep the price down. Sure, by the time the Flip FE launches, the Exynos 2400 will be a year old, but there will likely be other cost-saving measures – maybe in the camera, battery, or display department.
We'll hopefully get more details soon, but it's safe to expect that the Galaxy FE series will continue its usual approach – keeping essentials while trimming down some premium features for a friendlier price compared to Samsung's top-tier models.
I think it definitely makes sense for Samsung to launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE. The flip form factor is becoming more popular, outpacing the Galaxy Z Fold in sales, and offering a more affordable version could give Samsung an edge over competitors like Huawei, Motorola, and Honor. A budget-friendly Flip would attract more customers to foldables and help Samsung stay ahead in the race.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: