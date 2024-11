Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Flip FE to pack the same Exynos chip as Galaxy S24 in some regions

Galaxy Z Flip 6 . | Image credit – PhoneArena

Galaxy S24

If this tip is accurate, it would be surprising to see a mid-range device like the Galaxy Z Flip FE sporting the same flagship-level Exynos 2400 chip found in the. This could hint at exciting things to come for the more affordable Flip model.That said, I can't help but wonder where Samsung will make cuts to keep the price down. Sure, by the time the Flip FE launches, the Exynos 2400 will be a year old, but there will likely be other cost-saving measures – maybe in the camera, battery, or display department.We'll hopefully get more details soon, but it's safe to expect that the Galaxy FE series will continue its usual approach – keeping essentials while trimming down some premium features for a friendlier price compared to Samsung's top-tier models.I think it definitely makes sense for Samsung to launch a Galaxy Z Flip FE. The flip form factor is becoming more popular, outpacing the Galaxy Z Fold in sales, and offering a more affordable version could give Samsung an edge over competitors like Huawei, Motorola, and Honor. A budget-friendly Flip would attract more customers to foldables and help Samsung stay ahead in the race.