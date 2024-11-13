Samsung blames S25's Exynos 2500 troubles on too short of a workweek

Samsung is having trouble lowering the production costs of its Galaxy S25 family of handsets, as it may not be able to achieve enough yield of its homebrew Exynos 2500 processor.





In a rather funny turn of events, a senior engineer at Samsung’s mobile application processor development team now blames the government's mandated 52-hour work week as the culprit behind those constant Exynos 2500 delays.





Needless to say, other Korean chip companies like SK Hynix have no issues with the "too short" of a workweek in the motherland, yet Samsung is far from the only big local company that complains that 52 hours a week is too short of a timeframe to complete all tasks.





Korean labor laws allow people to work for the standard 40 9-5 hours, then amass up to 12 hours overtime, and that's that. Companies have been increasingly encouraging upper ranks to work more, though, asking middle managers to come six days a week sometimes.



As recently as 2018, the labor laws in South Korea allowed people to work 68 hours in a six-day workweek that was seen as pretty much standard. It seems hard for Samsung to shake those habits and fulfil its foundry projects on time with the new labor laws and the employee power on hand.





The Galaxy S25 series already got benchmarked both with an Exynos 2500 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) processor, so the chipset design seems done. Samsung's foundry, however, is still producing up to 70% discards, which is a rather unacceptable rate when it comes to supplying enough chips for the Galaxy S25 line that is likely to sell in the millions.