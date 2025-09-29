Home Discussions You are here Xiaomi 17’s mimicry of the iPhone 17 doesn’t seem to be helping General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 2:34 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Xiaomi announced record sales. iPhone 17 copied the design of the phone from Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Guys you must stop spreading fake news. https://www.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html Like 5 Reactions All Quote kus-1 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... 'An analysis' .... and then uses said "analysis' as basis for mediocre article. This is how falsehood is spread by citing a 'source' which can be anybody, even an apple employee. I also have very credible sources that iphone 17 series sales have been a total DISASTER, and the iPhone 17 is the only model selling, making up more than 70% of total sales .... and the rest, especially the iPhone air have been a nightmare ... and units are being shipped to Norway, turkey etc. where affluent buyers favor apple .... you are now free to cite my sources and base an article on it, bcos this is very reliable. Like 4 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 4d ago ↵euklidis said: What are you talking about? Xiaomi announced record sales. iPhone 17 copied the design of the phone from Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Guys you must stop spreading fake news. https://www.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html ... That was a CLAIM by the Chinese company, which is something they typically do. When people get an objective, uncensored look at the numbers, reality is always far different.Don't believe me though: go look at today's news on the very website you referenced. 😉 Like Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 4d ago ... Everybody's getting wise to Temu. Like Reactions All Quote tokuzumi Arena Master • 4d ago ... Xiaomi looks to have made a solid phone, unless the user experience isn't cohesive. Pretty easy to tell why this phone will never come to the US, even with the ban on their products here anyway. Like Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵euklidis said: What are you talking about? Xiaomi announced record sales. iPhone 17 copied the design of the phone from Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Guys you must stop spreading fake news. https://www.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html ... Wouldn't it be more reliable if they didn't disclose sales figures like Apple does? :D Like Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines. J2017 Arena Master • 3d ago ... This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines. ddyamada Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It's clear that the news writer, or even this site, is very anti-Chinese products (Xiaomi). They're creating fake news to make other people hate Xiaomi products, which are clearly superior to Apple products. Xiaomi break sales record in just 5 minutes. Please read this abdullah asim (isheep)https://w ww.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html Like 2 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Not the sharpest knife in the draw are you Abdullah AsimJust a moronic take across the board that is quite simply, factually wrong, making it thus; a lie.Do better man, it's your job. This isn't a place for spreading easily provable BS.Pathetic article Like 2 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 45m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
