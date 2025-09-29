Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 17’s mimicry of the iPhone 17 doesn’t seem to be helping

Phonearena team
euklidis
euklidis
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

What are you talking about? Xiaomi announced record sales. iPhone 17 copied the design of the phone from Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Guys you must stop spreading fake news.



https://www.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html

kus-1
kus-1
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

'An analysis' .... and then uses said "analysis' as basis for mediocre article. This is how falsehood is spread by citing a 'source' which can be anybody, even an apple employee.


I also have very credible sources that iphone 17 series sales have been a total DISASTER, and the iPhone 17 is the only model selling, making up more than 70% of total sales .... and the rest, especially the iPhone air have been a nightmare ... and units are being shipped to Norway, turkey etc. where affluent buyers favor apple .... you are now free to cite my sources and base an article on it, bcos this is very reliable.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 4d ago
That was a CLAIM by the Chinese company, which is something they typically do. When people get an objective, uncensored look at the numbers, reality is always far different.

Don't believe me though: go look at today's news on the very website you referenced. 😉

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Everybody's getting wise to Temu.

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Xiaomi looks to have made a solid phone, unless the user experience isn't cohesive. Pretty easy to tell why this phone will never come to the US, even with the ban on their products here anyway.

nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
Wouldn't it be more reliable if they didn't disclose sales figures like Apple does? :D

nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 3d ago
ddyamada
ddyamada
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

It's clear that the news writer, or even this site, is very anti-Chinese products (Xiaomi). They're creating fake news to make other people hate Xiaomi products, which are clearly superior to Apple products. Xiaomi break sales record in just 5 minutes. Please read this abdullah asim (isheep)


https://w ww.notebookcheck.net/Xiaomi-17-First-Qualcomm-Snapdragon-8-Elite-Gen-5-flagships-break-sales-records-after-triple-threat-launch.1125789.0.html

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Not the sharpest knife in the draw are you Abdullah Asim


Just a moronic take across the board that is quite simply, factually wrong, making it thus; a lie.


Do better man, it's your job. This isn't a place for spreading easily provable BS.


Pathetic article

