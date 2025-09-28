Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app

Phonearena team
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I wonder if any of this, "might" have to do with Google locking down the software to prevent side loading?

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 4d ago

Well it IS called beta for a reason.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

It is concerning that Google consistently updates and introduces features to its wallet application, yet fails to prioritize those that are genuinely beneficial to users. In contrast, Apple has demonstrated a more proactive approach in this regard, consistently staying ahead of Google. A simple yet effective strategy could have positioned Google on par with Apple, but unfortunately, they have opted to prioritize features that may not be widely adopted or utilized.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 4d ago
So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
When it comes to wallet 1000000000000%

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

I like where the Google Pay app is heading, and appreciate the fact that Google keeps on updating and tweaking it. Betas are meant to improve and test new features so they can be as stable as possible when they roll out. As a regular user of Google Pay I hope they keep it up.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited
Kindly request a friend who utilizes Apple devices to compare Apple Wallet with Google Wallet. You will observe the distinct differences. All transactions are verified and completed through the wallet system, eliminating the need to take photographs, unlike Google Wallet, where Progressive or Blue Cross insurance companies do not automatically add information. When you eventually need to use these services, it is akin to taking a photograph and leaving it on your camera roll, which is utterly illogical. Google claims that you can add registration and license information to your wallet, but in certain states, it is also done manually. Try presenting this to a police officer to see their perspective.

Adding it using the app or leaving it on camera roll it has the same outcome its useless.

Its mind blowing how progressive and blue cross blue shield dont support google a company that size.

