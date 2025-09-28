Home Discussions You are here Pixel QPR Beta issue breaks key native, default Android app General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 28, 2025, 9:52 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. p51d007 Arena Master • 4d ago ... I wonder if any of this, "might" have to do with Google locking down the software to prevent side loading? Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ... Well it IS called beta for a reason. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... It is concerning that Google consistently updates and introduces features to its wallet application, yet fails to prioritize those that are genuinely beneficial to users. In contrast, Apple has demonstrated a more proactive approach in this regard, consistently staying ahead of Google. A simple yet effective strategy could have positioned Google on par with Apple, but unfortunately, they have opted to prioritize features that may not be widely adopted or utilized. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵TuGa121 said: It is concerning that Google consistently updates and introduces features to its wallet application, yet fails to prioritize those that are genuinely beneficial to users. In contrast, Apple has demonstrated a more proactive approach in this regard, consistently staying ahead of Google. A simple yet effective strategy could have positioned Google on par with Apple, but unfortunately, they have opted to prioritize features that may not be widely adopted or utilized. ... So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣 Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣 ... When it comes to wallet 1000000000000% Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... I like where the Google Pay app is heading, and appreciate the fact that Google keeps on updating and tweaking it. Betas are meant to improve and test new features so they can be as stable as possible when they roll out. As a regular user of Google Pay I hope they keep it up. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d agoedited ↵Bruce_Wayne said: So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣 ... Kindly request a friend who utilizes Apple devices to compare Apple Wallet with Google Wallet. You will observe the distinct differences. All transactions are verified and completed through the wallet system, eliminating the need to take photographs, unlike Google Wallet, where Progressive or Blue Cross insurance companies do not automatically add information. When you eventually need to use these services, it is akin to taking a photograph and leaving it on your camera roll, which is utterly illogical. Google claims that you can add registration and license information to your wallet, but in certain states, it is also done manually. Try presenting this to a police officer to see their perspective.Adding it using the app or leaving it on camera roll it has the same outcome its useless.Its mind blowing how progressive and blue cross blue shield dont support google a company that size. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 41m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
It is concerning that Google consistently updates and introduces features to its wallet application, yet fails to prioritize those that are genuinely beneficial to users. In contrast, Apple has demonstrated a more proactive approach in this regard, consistently staying ahead of Google. A simple yet effective strategy could have positioned Google on par with Apple, but unfortunately, they have opted to prioritize features that may not be widely adopted or utilized.
So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣
So Apple good, Google bad? 🤣