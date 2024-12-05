Flipping dimensions at a cheaper price, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is too good to pass up right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already shared, the hot Motorola Razr+ (2024) is on sale at an unmissable discount. But it's not the only top-notch clamshell foldable that's still heavily discounted.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also a true bargain right now. On sale for $271 off on Amazon, you can score one with 256GB of storage space for just under $830. The discount is only available for the Mint-colored option, though. The other paint jobs are also on sale but with smaller discounts.
However, we don't think the color should be a problem for you, since you can always get a fancy case that fits your style more. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is among the top foldable phones out there, and every opportunity to score one at a heavily discounted price should not be missed.
Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, this bad boy packs an insane amount of firepower and there is no task it can't handle. In addition, it takes stunning photos and can record videos in 4K thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great choice if you want a compact foldable that delivers top-notch performance, has impressive camera capabilities, and gives you peace of mind that you'll have power throughout the whole day. And right now, it's an even better deal with that fantastic price cut on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this promo now!
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also a true bargain right now. On sale for $271 off on Amazon, you can score one with 256GB of storage space for just under $830. The discount is only available for the Mint-colored option, though. The other paint jobs are also on sale but with smaller discounts.
However, we don't think the color should be a problem for you, since you can always get a fancy case that fits your style more. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is among the top foldable phones out there, and every opportunity to score one at a heavily discounted price should not be missed.
Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM, this bad boy packs an insane amount of firepower and there is no task it can't handle. In addition, it takes stunning photos and can record videos in 4K thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera.
Clamshell foldables often have small batteries, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is no different. And while its 4,000 mAh power cell may not be among the biggest on the market, it packs enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. As we noted in our review, the battery delivers up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing or 9 hours and 8 minutes of video streaming before it's time to charge it.
In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great choice if you want a compact foldable that delivers top-notch performance, has impressive camera capabilities, and gives you peace of mind that you'll have power throughout the whole day. And right now, it's an even better deal with that fantastic price cut on Amazon. So, don't wait! Save on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this promo now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: