I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal

Being a smartphone specialist who writes deals for a living, I think that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the best clamshell foldable you can buy right now.

We reviewed it upon release, and I was impressed by its fast performance. Packing a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this fella can handle any task and even surpassed the Galaxy S24 in our Geekbench Single, Multi, and 3DMark Extreme tests, which is quite an achievement.

More importantly, Samsung's clamshell star takes beautiful photos with its capable 50 MP main camera. True, I wouldn't put it among the best camera phones on the market, but its pictures have natural colors with an exceptional amount of detail. So, while it isn't a camera-centered handset, I think you'll be pleased by the photos it takes.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save up to $750 with a trade-in!

Samsung is offering a sweet $100 discount on select colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, you can score a free case worth $59.99. Trade in your old phone to save up to an extra $650. If you don't have a phone to trade, you can still save an additional $150. I think this is an unmissable deal and strongly encourage you to take advantage of it as soon as possible.
$750 off (61%)
$469 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung


In addition, I really like the fact that its 4,000 mAh battery can easily last a whole day without top-ups. I'm also impressed that it delivered up to 16 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing and 9 hours and 8 minutes of video watching in our dedicated battery tests.

For me, the only downside of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the price. However, with Samsung's current discount of $100 on select colors of the 512GB version and a hefty up to $650 trade-in price cut, I think this fella is a true bargain. Furthermore, the tech giant is tossing in a $59.99 case for free. If you don't have a phone to trade, you can save an additional $150 without a trade-in.

My only advice is to act quickly and snag a Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this deal as soon as possible, as the offer will most likely be available for a limited time, and it would be a shame if you missed your chance to save big on this sleek and powerful phone.
