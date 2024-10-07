New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day
Less than two weeks ago, Amazon took us by surprise with new price cuts on the latest non-Ultra Galaxy Watches. Well, things are getting even better for Galaxy Watch 7 44mm fans right now, as the timepiece in Green is 21% off on Amazon. That's also its new best price (at least until tomorrow's Prime Day)!
For context, last week's deals on both sizes only saved users $30 on the Wi-Fi-only models. However, Amazon's new limited-time promo gives you a generous $69 in savings, which is a much better bargain if you ask us. That's why, if you have no intention of participating in the October Prime Day shopping spree, this could be the perfect chance to adorn your wrist with a new Galaxy Watch 7 model at lower prices.
Right off the bat, we should note this Galaxy timepiece (like most options from Samsung) isn't a supremely accurate workout watch. Rather, this is a feature-rich, handsome fella with a gorgeous design and stunning 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.
If you're looking for the most accurate biometrics tracking, consider getting yourself a new Garmin Venu 3 or a Garmin Forerunner 165 instead. Those offer a better battery life besides more accurate workout tracking options, so keep that in mind.
But if you simply want to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a refined, beautiful, and feature-rich option with all the sensors you could want, the Galaxy Watch 7 won't disappoint you. This puppy has a temperature sensor, heart rate tracker, compass, barometer, blood ox sensor, etc., so you'll get various health-related metrics throughout the day. It tracks your sleep, shows you body fat and muscle percentages, automatically detects workouts... the whole shebang!
So, if you think this bad boy is good enough to meet your needs, safely go for Amazon's current deal and save 21%. Granted, tomorrow's Prime Day smartwatch deals might bring us something even more exciting, but we can never know for sure. And for now, this deal is an absolute delight!
