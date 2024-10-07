See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!

New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a wrist wearing the Galaxy Watch 7 with a turned-on display, showcasing the weather widget.
Less than two weeks ago, Amazon took us by surprise with new price cuts on the latest non-Ultra Galaxy Watches. Well, things are getting even better for Galaxy Watch 7 44mm fans right now, as the timepiece in Green is 21% off on Amazon. That's also its new best price (at least until tomorrow's Prime Day)!

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm), Green: 21% OFF

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 with a 44mm case in Green is now available at a new best price on Amazon. This pre-Prime Day limited-time deal gives you 21% in savings on the Wi-Fi-only timepiece. Don't miss out!
$69 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

For context, last week's deals on both sizes only saved users $30 on the Wi-Fi-only models. However, Amazon's new limited-time promo gives you a generous $69 in savings, which is a much better bargain if you ask us. That's why, if you have no intention of participating in the October Prime Day shopping spree, this could be the perfect chance to adorn your wrist with a new Galaxy Watch 7 model at lower prices.

Right off the bat, we should note this Galaxy timepiece (like most options from Samsung) isn't a supremely accurate workout watch. Rather, this is a feature-rich, handsome fella with a gorgeous design and stunning 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

If you're looking for the most accurate biometrics tracking, consider getting yourself a new Garmin Venu 3 or a Garmin Forerunner 165 instead. Those offer a better battery life besides more accurate workout tracking options, so keep that in mind.

But if you simply want to complete your Galaxy ecosystem with a refined, beautiful, and feature-rich option with all the sensors you could want, the Galaxy Watch 7 won't disappoint you. This puppy has a temperature sensor, heart rate tracker, compass, barometer, blood ox sensor, etc., so you'll get various health-related metrics throughout the day. It tracks your sleep, shows you body fat and muscle percentages, automatically detects workouts... the whole shebang!

So, if you think this bad boy is good enough to meet your needs, safely go for Amazon's current deal and save 21%. Granted, tomorrow's Prime Day smartwatch deals might bring us something even more exciting, but we can never know for sure. And for now, this deal is an absolute delight!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
57 stories
07 Oct, 2024
New limited-time Galaxy Watch 7 deal saves you 21% before October Prime Day
04 Oct, 2024
Walmart is making the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ridiculously cheap with new deal
02 Oct, 2024
Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size
30 Sep, 2024
The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before
28 Sep, 2024
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 gets a juicy limited-time discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
Apple's low-cost Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual at Target in one snazzy hue
Apple's low-cost Beats Solo Buds are even cheaper than usual at Target in one snazzy hue
Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center
Galaxy S25 Ultra interface mockup reveals the new One UI 7 control center
Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still $100 off on Amazon
Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still $100 off on Amazon
TSMC tests 2nm production while hiking the cost of silicon wafers by 50% to $30K for this node
TSMC tests 2nm production while hiking the cost of silicon wafers by 50% to $30K for this node
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless