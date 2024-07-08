Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to its second-best price at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops to its second-best price at Walmart; save 38% while you can
Less than two weeks ago, Walmart slashed prices for the smaller 43mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by some $119. Fast forward to today, and this deal is still here. Not only that, it's gone way better than before!

At the time of writing, you can grab the same non-LTE version of one of the best Galaxy Watches for 38% off its usual price, which is also its second-best discount at the merchant. Given that the wearable can usually set you back some $399.99, this $150 price cut seems more than impressive. And let's not forget that you won't find such a huge discount at Amazon or Best Buy!

Save $150 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

Act fast if you want to get the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at its second-best price. The timepiece is now $150 cheaper than usual, a price cut that's been topped just once and for a brief period. Take advantage of Walmart's incredible deal and get your Watch 6 Classic at its second-best price while you can.
$150 off (38%)
$249 72
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

This Samsung smartwatch is amazing through and through. It has the whole shebang, from the gorgeous-looking 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display to the timeless design featuring the iconic rotating bezel.

But it's not just about the looks! With advanced sensors and features, this bad boy gives you everything you could want from a conventional smartwatch. It's designed to coach you to achieve better sleep habits and can monitor your heart rate, send notifications when it detects irregularities in your heart rhythm, etc.

Naturally, you also have a variety of workout-tracking capabilities. The smartwatch features over 100 workouts, allows you to customize your activities, and even has an all-new Track Run feature. This one automatically detects when you're on a running track.

Like most other smartwatches, this bad boy also keeps you safe. The features responsible for your safety are Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. There's also a temperature sensor for women's health insights and a BIA sensor for body composition analysis.

While it lacks the Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap gesture, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is still one of the best smartwatches you can get. With its long battery life, sleek design, and affordable price with Walmart's deal, it's the must-have smartwatch for Samsung fans.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova

Loading Comments...

