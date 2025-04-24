The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
Don't want to spend over $200 on your next Galaxy watch with LTE support? Walmart's got you covered, provided you don't mind getting a slightly older model. We're talking about the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case and 4G on deck, which is currently down by $190, allowing you to buy it for only $189.99.
We last came across a bargain on this particular model back in February when the device was $183 cheaper than usual at Amazon. In case you're wondering, no similar offer is available at that merchant or Best Buy right now. So, if you want to buy this $379.99 timepiece for as low as $189.99, now's the time to act!
Don't fancy the older Galaxy Watch 6? Consider the Watch 7, then. This one will cost you more, so keep that in mind. The ~$380 model is on sale at $100 off on Amazon, giving you a large touchscreen and LTE support for about $280.
For starters, it features a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with excellent brightness levels and crisp resolution. You get sapphire glass on the screen and the case cover, ensuring your device stays scratch-free for years.
As for features, the wearable is packed with multiple tools to help you understand your body better and improve your workout performance. For instance, it boasts personalized heart rate zones, which break down your workouts into five HR zones depending on the intensity of your activity. There's also auto workout detection and multiple activity profiles to pick from.
As we've emphasized in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the unit focuses on measuring your heart rate and sleep quality. There's also sleep coaching on deck, as well as a blood pressure monitor and an ECG app. You should know the latter only works with a connected Samsung phone.
Overall, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is an excellent pick for Galaxy fans who don't want to exceed their budget. If it fits the bill, hurry up and save $190 on the 4G model with Walmart's best-selling deal.
But if you really want to make the most out of your Wear OS experience without splurging too much, we'd recommend jumping on Walmart's best-selling deal. While not the most contemporary, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is still as premium as Samsung wearables go.
