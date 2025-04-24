Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing the Galaxy Watch 6 is putting their hand in their pocket.
Don't want to spend over $200 on your next Galaxy watch with LTE support? Walmart's got you covered, provided you don't mind getting a slightly older model. We're talking about the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case and 4G on deck, which is currently down by $190, allowing you to buy it for only $189.99.

44mm Galaxy Watch 6, LTE: Save $190

$189 99
$379 99
$190 off (50%)
Walmart's best-selling deal turns the Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case and 4G into a no-brainer! The wearable is available for $190 off, giving you multiple features, a large and beautiful touchscreen, and LTE connectivity at a much more affordable price.
Buy at Walmart

44mm Galaxy Watch 7, LTE: Save $100

$100 off (26%)
Don't mind spending more on your next Galaxy watch? Consider the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7. The 4G model is also on sale, with Amazon allowing you to get it for $100 off its original price. The deal is only available on the Green colorway.
Buy at Amazon

We last came across a bargain on this particular model back in February when the device was $183 cheaper than usual at Amazon. In case you're wondering, no similar offer is available at that merchant or Best Buy right now. So, if you want to buy this $379.99 timepiece for as low as $189.99, now's the time to act!

Don't fancy the older Galaxy Watch 6? Consider the Watch 7, then. This one will cost you more, so keep that in mind. The ~$380 model is on sale at $100 off on Amazon, giving you a large touchscreen and LTE support for about $280.

But if you really want to make the most out of your Wear OS experience without splurging too much, we'd recommend jumping on Walmart's best-selling deal. While not the most contemporary, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is still as premium as Samsung wearables go.

For starters, it features a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with excellent brightness levels and crisp resolution. You get sapphire glass on the screen and the case cover, ensuring your device stays scratch-free for years.

As for features, the wearable is packed with multiple tools to help you understand your body better and improve your workout performance. For instance, it boasts personalized heart rate zones, which break down your workouts into five HR zones depending on the intensity of your activity. There's also auto workout detection and multiple activity profiles to pick from.

As we've emphasized in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the unit focuses on measuring your heart rate and sleep quality. There's also sleep coaching on deck, as well as a blood pressure monitor and an ECG app. You should know the latter only works with a connected Samsung phone.

Overall, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is an excellent pick for Galaxy fans who don't want to exceed their budget. If it fits the bill, hurry up and save $190 on the 4G model with Walmart's best-selling deal.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
96 stories
24 Apr, 2025
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
18 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hits rock-bottom price with this incredible Amazon sale
08 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is nearly half off on Amazon — save $232 while you can
07 Apr, 2025
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is even budget-friendlier than usual
03 Apr, 2025
The robust Galaxy Watch Ultra drops to its best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
T-Mobile reveals why some users’ bills remain unchanged
T-Mobile reveals why some users’ bills remain unchanged

Latest News

Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
Apple’s Trump tariffs reprieve prompts tough questions from one U.S. Senator
Apple’s Trump tariffs reprieve prompts tough questions from one U.S. Senator
(Results) Close-up challenge phones revealed! Find out if you got it right
(Results) Close-up challenge phones revealed! Find out if you got it right
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless