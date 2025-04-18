Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hits rock-bottom price with this incredible Amazon sale

A person's wrist wearing the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, showcasing the smartwatch's beautiful touchscreen.
How would you like to get one of the best Samsung watches at the price of the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE? If that feels tempting, you simply must check out Amazon's latest limited-time sale on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is 50% off right now, or $201 cheaper than usual! We're talking the 43mm model with Bluetooth connectivity, which usually costs nearly $400, but you can now buy it for just under $200.

Save $201 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic!

$201 off (50%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case and Bluetooth connectivity has never been that cheap! The model sells for a whopping 50% off at Amazon, saving you an incredible $201. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

While we've come across countless promos on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this one is undeniably the best. The unit has been available for about $220-$230 on several occasions since Cyber Monday 2024, but it's never gotten such a deep price cut before. On top of that, you won't find the same bargain at Best Buy and the Samsung Store. If you're a Walmart fan, however, know that the same 50% markdown is live over there.

Although it's less premium than the Galaxy Watch Ultra, this wearable remains one of the hottest picks for Samsung fans. It features a rotating bezel that lets you easily switch tiles and a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen. The touchscreen has sufficient brightness levels for outdoor use and vivid colors, making it a joy to look at.

Other than that, the wearable boasts high-class health and wellness monitoring features, including sleep and heart rate tracking, auto workout detection, and more. With the BIA sensor, you can take body composition measurements, which break down muscle and fat percentages. As you may know, there's also an ECG app on deck, but you need a Samsung phone to use it.

What about battery life? Unlike the best Garmin watches, you can't wear this device for weeks on end without charging it. For a smartwatch, however, it has a respectable battery life. We've tested the 47mm model (check out our Galaxy Watch 6 review for more details) and found it lasts about 36 hours per charge. However, the smaller-sized model might not give you the same result, as it has a smaller 300mAh battery.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a splendid choice for Samsung phone users. It's stylish, packed with features, and now, it's cheaper than cheap, thanks to Amazon's splendid 50% discount. Act fast and buy one with this limited-time sale.
