The gorgeous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a massive price cut at Amazon

Save $117 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

Amazon now sells the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver with 43mm case for a massive 29% off its list price. That means the timepiece, which usually costs about $400 can be yours for $112 off its list price. As far as we know, the device hasn't been cheaper at Amazon, although Walmart has offered a slightly more attractive discount not long ago. Get yours now and save big.