The gorgeous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a massive price cut at Amazon

Do you want a smartwatch that complements your attire while keeping you updated on your overall health condition? Well, if you're a Samsung fan, Amazon might have something attractive for you. Right now, the largest e-commerce seller gives you a juicy 29% discount on the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver, landing it under the $285 mark.

Save $117 on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

Amazon now sells the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Silver with 43mm case for a massive 29% off its list price. That means the timepiece, which usually costs about $400 can be yours for $112 off its list price. As far as we know, the device hasn't been cheaper at Amazon, although Walmart has offered a slightly more attractive discount not long ago. Get yours now and save big.
$117 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, this huge markdown has been live only once before at the largest e-commerce seller, meaning the wearable is now at its lowest Amazon price! However, it's been even cheaper not long ago at Walmart, meaning this isn't its absolute best price. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has it all. To begin with, it boasts a timeless design featuring the rotating bezel for easier navigation. It also has a stunning 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with Always-On functionality. There's no denying it: the Samsung wearable looks as good as it gets.

Aside from that, you have multiple health and wellness-related functionalities, including perks like personalized HR zones. The feature breaks down your workouts into five HR zones based on your heart rate, thus giving you a more detailed outlook of how intensive your activities are.

The smartwatch additionally helps you create better sleeping habits, monitors your heart rate, and gives you irregular heart rhythm notifications that can be potentially life-saving. Of course, you also get an ECG app, but you'll need a Samsung phone to use it.

So far, so good. How about the battery life? Well, the 43mm version utilizes a 300mAh battery, giving you up to 40 hours of use between charges. In real-life testing, we've measured the 47mm model to last roughly 36 hours of regular use, meaning you might not quite get the 40-hour advertised battery life. Find out more via our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review.

There's no double-pinch gesture here like the one you get on the recently announced Galaxy Watch 7. But the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still gets the job done quite well. If you've been looking for ways to get one at discounted prices instead of its MSRP of almost $400, Amazon gives you a tempting $117 price cut on the 43mm model.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

