The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is nearly half off on Amazon — save $232 while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a large Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative with a rotating bezel? Well, you should definitely check out the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Right now, Amazon has the 47mm model with LTE connectivity for nearly half off, slashing it under the $250 mark from its original $480 price.
Now, in case you're wondering, it's not every day that you can save a whopping $232 on this premium Samsung watch. More impressively, merchants like Walmart and Best Buy can't compete with this bargain. Walmart, for instance, doesn't have the model in stock, while Best Buy gives you a modest $160 discount. Even better, this is the first time we've seen such a significant price cut in quite a while. So, act fast and save while you can.
Similarly to other Galaxy watches, this device features multiple health and wellness features, including a BIA sensor. This one gives you mostly accurate body composition readings, including fat and muscle percentages. There's also automatic workout detection, advanced sleep tracking, heart rate measurements, and other features, helping you stay on top of your overall health.
Let's not forget the 47mm model stands out with a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with superb resolution and brightness levels. During our time with it, we noticed no problems with outdoor visibility, which is always a plus.
So, what do you think? If you're a Samsung fan looking for a feature-packed, stylish timepiece with LTE, consider the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Get yours at Amazon and save 48%!
True, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is much more premium, but this Samsung timepiece remains the latest version with a rotating bezel. As we've mentioned in our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, the hardware feature makes navigating the interface super convenient. Plus, it adds style to your smartwatch.
The unit also features an ECG app. That said, you need a Samsung phone to use the feature. While we're on that subject, we should point out the unit doesn't work with iOS devices. Of course, you'd get the most out of it with a Galaxy handset, but it works with other Android phones as well.
