Prime Day may be over, but this incredible Galaxy A16 promo lives on

A close-up of the Galaxy A16, with the person holding it visible in the background.
If you were hoping to get an ultra-affordable Samsung phone during Amazon Prime Day but missed the event, we've got great news. The budget Galaxy A16 is still available at its lowest price ever on Amazon! That's right, the stunning 29% discount hasn't vanished, and you can save $57 on the device.

Get the Galaxy A16 for 29% off at Amazon

$57 off (29%)
Amazon Prime Day brought a stunning 29% discount on the ultra-affordable Galaxy A16. At the time, the promo was exclusive to Prime members, but, impressively enough, it lives on even after the event. Even better, the sale is available to everyone, not just Prime members. The limited-time offer is only available on the Blue Black model.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the Android phone first dropped by $50 when Prime Day kicked off. A few days into the event, Amazon took things up a notch and introduced the current 29% discount, knocking its asking price even lower. While both colors were discounted during the event, only the Blue Black model remains this cheap right now.

Sure, this bad boy isn't as exciting as more high-end Samsung devices, but hey—if you're on a shoestring budget, you'd be willing to make some compromises. Plus, when you think about it, the similarly priced Moto G (2025) doesn't bring more to the table. It has an LCD display, a less capable camera, and fewer software updates.

The Galaxy A16, however, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant colors and mostly decent brightness levels. While the touchscreen tops out at 90Hz, that's still perfectly respectable for a device in this price range.

As for camera performance, this bad boy delivers good colors and mostly decent detail with its 50MP main sensor. It also packs a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens on the rear, plus a 13MP selfie camera. Don't forget to browse the camera samples in our Galaxy A16 review.

Performance-wise, this handset is no winner. It has an Exynos 1330 chip under the hood, which stutters at times. Then again, as we mentioned earlier, the Moto G (2025) doesn't offer anything better in that department. Rounding out this affordable package is a six-year software support promise, which is definitely impressive for a $200 phone.

Ultimately, the Galaxy A16 might not be the best phone out there, but it's a perfectly suitable choice for users on a budget. So, if you missed Prime Day, know you still have time to get this fella for less than $145.

