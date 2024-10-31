Save $140 on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with this limited-time promo
The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup has been on the shelves for several months, which brings bargain hunters sweeter-than-honey discounts on the former wearable series. A few days ago, we told you about a crazy-good Galaxy Watch 6 40mm promo, and now, it's time to share an equally attractive offer on the 44mm LTE-enabled variant.
Undoubtedly stylish, this fella is currently enjoying some of its lowest prices. In fact, we last saw the 4G variant on sale some two months ago when you could get it for about $255. That's to say, you're getting loads of value for money if you act on this deal. Let's find out why.
What about features? Well, those are many! With this puppy, you can get insights about body composition, sleep, heart rate, and more. Of course, you can also track your activities, with each workout broken into five personalized HR zones. That can help athletes estimate just how well they're performing while working out.
On the downside, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn't a timepiece you can keep off the charger for too long. Unlike Garmin's Venu 3, one of the best alternatives to mainstream smartwatches, this fella can keep the lights on for about a day and a half, possibly more with lighter use.
If you think the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE can meet your needs, now's your chance to save $140 on one. Don't forget that Amazon's promo will stay here only for a short while, so acting fast will pay off.
For a limited time, you can snatch this bad boy in Graphite for 37% off, which brings the $380 timepiece under the $240 mark. That saves you a hefty $140, a price cut also available at the official store and Best Buy.
31 Oct, 2024
