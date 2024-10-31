Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Save $140 on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with this limited-time promo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Watch 6 with a white band is placed on a rusty iron surface with a diamond-like pattern.
The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup has been on the shelves for several months, which brings bargain hunters sweeter-than-honey discounts on the former wearable series. A few days ago, we told you about a crazy-good Galaxy Watch 6 40mm promo, and now, it's time to share an equally attractive offer on the 44mm LTE-enabled variant.

For a limited time, you can snatch this bad boy in Graphite for 37% off, which brings the $380 timepiece under the $240 mark. That saves you a hefty $140, a price cut also available at the official store and Best Buy.

Save $140 on the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)!

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is currently a hit at Amazon. How so? Well, it sells for 37% off, saving you $140. The promo is available on the LTE-enabled timepiece with a 44mm case, making it a real gem waiting to be snatched up. If you think it's right for you, hurry up and buy one on Amazon, as the sale won't be available for too long.
$140 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Undoubtedly stylish, this fella is currently enjoying some of its lowest prices. In fact, we last saw the 4G variant on sale some two months ago when you could get it for about $255. That's to say, you're getting loads of value for money if you act on this deal. Let's find out why.

First off, the 44mm Samsung watch features a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with crisp resolution and sufficient brightness levels for comfortable outdoor use. Looks aside, the wearable is durable, as it relies on sapphire glass to protect its display and the back of the case. As we've said in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, the sapphire glass is quite robust, so you shouldn't worry about scratches.

What about features? Well, those are many! With this puppy, you can get insights about body composition, sleep, heart rate, and more. Of course, you can also track your activities, with each workout broken into five personalized HR zones. That can help athletes estimate just how well they're performing while working out.

On the downside, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn't a timepiece you can keep off the charger for too long. Unlike Garmin's Venu 3, one of the best alternatives to mainstream smartwatches, this fella can keep the lights on for about a day and a half, possibly more with lighter use.

If you think the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE can meet your needs, now's your chance to save $140 on one. Don't forget that Amazon's promo will stay here only for a short while, so acting fast will pay off.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
67 stories
31 Oct, 2024
Save $140 on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with this limited-time promo
28 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy Watch Ultra sinks to new all-time low price on Amazon, but only for limited time
26 Oct, 2024
It's not too late to snatch the Galaxy Watch 6 for less than $170 on Amazon
23 Oct, 2024
You should probably hurry if you want to claim Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal yet
22 Oct, 2024
Hurry up and get the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a new record low price!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless