Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
We recently shared that Amazon is offering a smashing promo on the Galaxy Watch 6 that lets you save $130 on this feature-rich smartwatch. And if you still haven't gotten yours yet, you should definitely hurry and snatch one now, as the discount is even heftier than before.
Oh, yeah! At this very moment, the 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 is discounted by 47%, meaning you can save $140 with this deal. This also means you now have the chance to snag one for less than $160, which makes the watch an even bigger steal. That said, this is a limited-time deal, so you should definitely act quickly and save as soon as possible — preferably now — as it might expire soon.
While the Galaxy Watch 6 is technically an older smartwatch now that we have the Galaxy Watch 7, it's still worth every penny spent. As a high-end wearable, it packs a plethora of health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your fat and muscle percentages.
In addition, it runs on Wear OS, which means it supports Google's Play Store. So, you'll have plenty of apps and watch faces to choose from. There are even games made for smartwatches. Of course, the watch also supports more usable features such as NFC, smart notifications, and the ability to make and take phone calls.
Nonetheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 is too good a deal to pass up, so tap the deal button in this article and save on one while you can!
The only downside of this bad boy is its battery life. Don't get us wrong, it can easily last you the whole day, but it requires charging overnight. While this is normal battery life for such a smartwatch, it's not ideal, especially since there are wearables that offer days of usage on a single charge.
