At 42% off, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro becomes the perfect companion for the great outdoors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Now that it's June, you are probably planning your summer vacation. For some, the best way to get away from everyday problems is to visit a clean beach. They can spend the whole day lying around without worrying about a single thing. Others prefer more action-based vacations, such as rock climbing and hiking.
The markdown slashes a whole 42% off the 45mm Bluetooth model, letting you get one for under the $270 mark. Granted, the current discount is not as enticing as the $250 (56%) price cut the watch received at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, getting it at a $187 markdown is still a solid deal.
Being a premium timepiece, the watch also sports functionalities such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to take and make phone calls. Furthermore, you'll have access to countless watch faces as the watch runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store for wearables.
Another selling point is its up to three days of battery life. Traditional Galaxy Watches offer around a day and a half of usage, so the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery life is a real improvement. Moreover, it supports 10W WPC-based charging, which takes slightly over an hour to recharge the battery.
Although the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was released in 2022, it remains one of the top smartwatches money can buy. So, don't miss out! Get one through this offer now!
If you are from the latter, you definitely need a smartwatch with a plethora of features, great durability, and nice battery life. After all, there are no power outlets in the wilderness, right? So, you'll be happy to learn, that the most durable Galaxy smartwatch on the market, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, is currently on sale at a gorgeous $187 discount on Amazon.
The markdown slashes a whole 42% off the 45mm Bluetooth model, letting you get one for under the $270 mark. Granted, the current discount is not as enticing as the $250 (56%) price cut the watch received at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, getting it at a $187 markdown is still a solid deal.
Made for active Galaxy users, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium body and a sapphire crystal glass display, delivering excellent durability. Additionally, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch, including Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your fat and muscle percentages.
Being a premium timepiece, the watch also sports functionalities such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to take and make phone calls. Furthermore, you'll have access to countless watch faces as the watch runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store for wearables.
Another selling point is its up to three days of battery life. Traditional Galaxy Watches offer around a day and a half of usage, so the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery life is a real improvement. Moreover, it supports 10W WPC-based charging, which takes slightly over an hour to recharge the battery.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Jun, 2024At 42% off, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro becomes the perfect companion for the great outdoors
14 Jun, 2024The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model gets an epic 42% discount on Walmart
13 Jun, 2024For just $99, the feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic becomes the best gift for Father's Day
06 Jun, 2024Best Buy has ALL Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale at a new record high discount of $100
04 Jun, 2024Hit the jackpot with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, now under $200 on Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: