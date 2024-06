At 42% off, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro becomes the perfect companion for the great outdoors

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Save $187! Snag the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on Amazon and save $187 in the process. The watch offers great durability and packs a plethora of features, including Samsung's body composition functionality. It also comes with up to 3 days of battery life. Act fast and get one at a discounted price today! $187 off (42%) Buy at Amazon



The markdown slashes a whole 42% off the 45mm Bluetooth model, letting you get one for under the $270 mark. Granted, the current discount is not as enticing as



Made for active Galaxy users, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium body and a sapphire crystal glass display, delivering excellent durability. Additionally, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch, including



Being a premium timepiece, the watch also sports functionalities such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to take and make phone calls. Furthermore, you'll have access to countless watch faces as the watch runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store for wearables.



Another selling point is its up to three days of battery life. Traditional Galaxy Watches offer around a day and a half of usage, so the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery life is a real improvement. Moreover, it supports 10W WPC-based charging, which takes slightly over an hour to recharge the battery.



Recommended Stories The markdown slashes a whole 42% off the 45mm Bluetooth model, letting you get one for under the $270 mark. Granted, the current discount is not as enticing as the $250 (56%) price cut the watch received at Best Buy a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, getting it at a $187 markdown is still a solid deal.Made for active Galaxy users, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium body and a sapphire crystal glass display, delivering excellent durability. Additionally, it comes with all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a high-end smartwatch, including Samsung 's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your fat and muscle percentages.Being a premium timepiece, the watch also sports functionalities such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to take and make phone calls. Furthermore, you'll have access to countless watch faces as the watch runs on Wear OS and supports Google's Play Store for wearables.Another selling point is its up to three days of battery life. Traditional Galaxy Watches offer around a day and a half of usage, so the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery life is a real improvement. Moreover, it supports 10W WPC-based charging, which takes slightly over an hour to recharge the battery.Although the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was released in 2022, it remains one of the top smartwatches money can buy. So, don't miss out! Get one through this offer now!

Now that it's June, you are probably planning your summer vacation. For some, the best way to get away from everyday problems is to visit a clean beach. They can spend the whole day lying around without worrying about a single thing. Others prefer more action-based vacations, such as rock climbing and hiking.If you are from the latter, you definitely need a smartwatch with a plethora of features, great durability, and nice battery life. After all, there are no power outlets in the wilderness, right? So, you'll be happy to learn, that the most durable Galaxy smartwatch on the market, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , is currently on sale at a gorgeous $187 discount on Amazon.