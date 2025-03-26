The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
Spring is here — and so is Amazon's Spring Sale! Along with epic discounts on many of the best Android phones, the e-commerce giant throws irresistible bargains on some Galaxy tablets. One of them is the Galaxy Tab S9.
During this year's spring savings event, you can save 26% on the 11-inch tablet with 256GB of onboard storage. That's a pretty decent discount you shouldn't miss, especially if you're looking for a flagship Samsung slate with a relatively compact design. So, act fast and get one before it's too late.
While we already have the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, the latest Galaxy tablets don't include a "vanilla" model. That's to say, the Tab S9 is the latest compact slate with flagship specs. It features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates, delivering a superb visual experience.
As for battery life, this Android 13 tablet can last you a full business day with constant use. Keep in mind that video streaming seems to drain the 8,400 mAh battery faster than gaming or browsing. When it runs out of juice, you can top it up to 100% with a 45W wired charger, which is nice.
At the end of the day, while the Galaxy Tab S9 may no longer be among the best Samsung tablets, it's still a top Android tablet. Get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save 26%.
But that's not all. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra relative continues to receive software updates. You can expect OS updates up to Android 17, and security support will last until 2028.
