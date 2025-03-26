30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy Tab S9, showing the tablet's excellent display.
Spring is here — and so is Amazon's Spring Sale! Along with epic discounts on many of the best Android phones, the e-commerce giant throws irresistible bargains on some Galaxy tablets. One of them is the Galaxy Tab S9.

During this year's spring savings event, you can save 26% on the 11-inch tablet with 256GB of onboard storage. That's a pretty decent discount you shouldn't miss, especially if you're looking for a flagship Samsung slate with a relatively compact design. So, act fast and get one before it's too late.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is 26% off this Spring Sale

$240 off (26%)
Amazon's Spring Sale brings a juicy Galaxy Tab S9 discount, allowing Samsung fans seeking a relatively compact and flagship tablet to save big. The 256GB variant is 26% off its original price, providing plenty of value for money.
Buy at Amazon

While we already have the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, the latest Galaxy tablets don't include a "vanilla" model. That's to say, the Tab S9 is the latest compact slate with flagship specs. It features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates, delivering a superb visual experience.

Beyond that, you get excellent performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy. This puppy may be less capable than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and its relative, but it delivers plenty of horsepower at your fingertips. During our experience with it (check out our Galaxy Tab S9 review for reference), we found it's also a great option for gaming.

As for battery life, this Android 13 tablet can last you a full business day with constant use. Keep in mind that video streaming seems to drain the 8,400 mAh battery faster than gaming or browsing. When it runs out of juice, you can top it up to 100% with a 45W wired charger, which is nice.

But that's not all. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra relative continues to receive software updates. You can expect OS updates up to Android 17, and security support will last until 2028.

At the end of the day, while the Galaxy Tab S9 may no longer be among the best Samsung tablets, it's still a top Android tablet. Get yours during Amazon's Spring Sale event and save 26%.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Verizon can continue to say it "Truly prioritizes first responders" even if T-Mobile doesn't like it
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless