Superb deal lands the premium Galaxy Tab S9+ to a new best price on Amazon
We all know that the ultimate tablet experience usually comes at hefty prices. On the plus side, the largest online retailer often drops epic discounts to excite users about getting the most bang for their buck. Today, for example, Amazon goes extra bananas by throwing a cooler-than-cool deal on one of the best Android tablets – the Galaxy Tab S9+.
With its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, this bad boy is the ideal middle ground between its smaller sibling and the absolutely ginormous (not just price-wise) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Compact, powerful, and with a gorgeous design, this is indeed the tablet to get if you want a superior experience. And now that it’s available at a new record-low price, it gives you even more bang for your buck.
Of course, one of the best Samsung tablets also has solid cameras. On the rear, the device sports a 12MP wide unit with AF and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For video chats, the device is equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Rounding out this exceptional package is a large 10,090mAh battery that gives you about eight hours of 3D gaming time between charges.
As a final note, we want to emphasize once again that the Galaxy Tab S9+ enjoys its by far best price on Amazon. And not just on the 256GB variant, either! Considering its remarkable performance and exceptional display, we believe it’s definitely worth it!
Right now, you can get not just one of the storage configurations but, in fact, both the 256GB and the 512GB variants at their lowest price to date! For context, the smaller storage version sells at 25% off (saving you $251). The other model, by the way, can be yours at a whopping $271 discount. The cherry on top is that you won’t find these offers at Amazon’s rivals – Walmart and Best Buy!
As a true flagship slate from Samsung, the Tab S9+ doesn’t mess around with what it’s got under the hood. You’ve got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip specifically tuned for Galaxy. Couple that with 12GB RAM, and you get smooth sailing through and through. This bad boy is equally suitable for gaming as it is for creative work or simple entertainment.
