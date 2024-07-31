The Galaxy Tab S9+ is even more tempting while on sale at this discount on Amazon
The powerful Galaxy Tab S9 may be on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon right now, but if you're looking for a slightly larger top-tier tablet, check out the Galaxy Tab S9+ instead.
Amazon is offering the 256GB variant of this mobile powerhouse at a lovely $130 markdown, cutting 13% off the tablet's usual cost. Sadly, the current price cut can't compare to the $200 discount the slate enjoyed during Prime Day a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, since it's rarely discounted by more than $100, the current markdown is quite significant.
As one of Samsung's top-tier slates, the Galaxy Tab S9+ packs a punch with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. This allows it to handle any task, including demanding games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9.
It's perfect for binge-watching movies and TV shows, too, thanks to its stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, the HDR10+ support on board ensures you'll get vibrant colors and better brightness when watching content in this format.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is an impressive tablet, perfect for work and entertainment. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bang for your buck at its current discount. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and save on a brand-new top-notch Galaxy Tab now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Another key selling point of this sleek tablet is that it comes with an S Pen right out of the box, which lets you jot down notes or even paint as easily as you would on paper.
