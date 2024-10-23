Writing reviews for a living, I can tell you the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a steal with this deal
As a tech enthusiast who writes reviews for a living, I share the same love that all techies feel for the best tablets on the market. But since I also write deal articles, there is a part of me that just refuses to splash out huge amounts of cash on a slate that's not heavily discounted. That's why I decided to present you with this offer that lets you save quite the sum on a pretty capable tablet that doesn't break the bank, in case you're like me and buy devices only when they're on sale.
The reason why I recommend getting the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, besides the discount, is that it offers a lot for its current price. For instance, I am impressed by its Exynos 1380 chipset, which delivers solid performance. While it's not a powerhouse, it can deal with most tasks with ease and even run heavy games like Asphalt 9.
Another key selling point I want to mention is that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes with Samsung's S Pen. This makes taking notes a breeze. Just be sure you can read your notes afterward — speaking from experience. I also like the fact that the stylus can double as a digital paintbrush. Sadly, I am not a painter, so I haven't used it for drawing, but if you have an inner Picasso, you can let him loose.
All in all, I think that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is one of the best mid-range tablets money can buy right now. Therefore, I strongly encourage you to get it now while it's on sale on Amazon.
Since you already saw the title, you know the deal is on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 128GB of storage, which is discounted by $101 on Amazon. Thanks to this markdown, you can grab one for less than $500, which is an excellent price.
Additionally, the slate boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch LCD display, and I think it delivers a great watching experience thanks to its sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution. I am also pleased by the 10,090mAh battery on board, which can last a whole day on one charge.
