Score the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB at a mouth-watering discount at Woot if you can overlook one thing
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best Android tablets and can be yours for $100 off on Amazon, as we mentioned in a recent deal post. However, if you want to score it at an even lower price and can overlook one thing, we suggest snagging this fella at Woot instead.
Right now, the Amazon-owned retailer is selling the international version of this bad boy with 256GB of storage space at a sweet $150 discount. Thanks to this markdown, you can get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just $399.99, down from $549.99. Oh, and the tablet even comes bundled with a smart book cover case.
However, since this is the international model, it doesn't come with the standard 1-year warranty in the US. So, if anything happens to your sleek mid-range slate, you'll be on your own. That said, Woot is tossing in its 90-day Limited Warranty, so you'll be covered for at least 90 days. If you're interested in this deal, we suggest taking advantage of it right now, as it'll stay available for a limited time.
In addition, the tablet offers a good watching experience, packing a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also rocks its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a real bang for your buck. So, if not having a warranty in the US is not an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and snagging a unit for less now.
Right now, the Amazon-owned retailer is selling the international version of this bad boy with 256GB of storage space at a sweet $150 discount. Thanks to this markdown, you can get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just $399.99, down from $549.99. Oh, and the tablet even comes bundled with a smart book cover case.
However, since this is the international model, it doesn't come with the standard 1-year warranty in the US. So, if anything happens to your sleek mid-range slate, you'll be on your own. That said, Woot is tossing in its 90-day Limited Warranty, so you'll be covered for at least 90 days. If you're interested in this deal, we suggest taking advantage of it right now, as it'll stay available for a limited time.
Boasting a capable Exynos 1380 chipset, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE can deal with day-to-day tasks and even demanding games with ease. You might notice occasional stutters from time to time, but they won't ruin your experience that much.
In addition, the tablet offers a good watching experience, packing a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also rocks its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a real bang for your buck. So, if not having a warranty in the US is not an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and snagging a unit for less now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
26 Sep, 2024Score the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB at a mouth-watering discount at Woot if you can overlook one thing
23 Sep, 2024The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is selling fast at this sweet discount on Amazon
21 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Tab S9 128GB becomes real temptation after new limited-time deal on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024Treat yourself to a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A9+ with this new limited-time Amazon deal You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: