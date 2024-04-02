Up Next:
The powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is $400 more affordable at Best Buy, making it a real bang for your buck
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a powerful tablet that won't tank your bank account? Well, Samsung's ex-flagship slate, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, is currently on sale at a significant discount at Best Buy.
At the moment, the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse can be yours for a whopping $400 off its price. This means you can get it for $699.99 instead of $1,099.99, the tablet's usual sticker price. We agree that $700 is far from cheap, but given that you are getting one of the best tablets money can buy for $400 less, this is an unmissable offer. Act fast, though, as this offer has been available for some time, and you never know when it will expire.
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra delivers top-tier performance. It can deal with anything, including heavy games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That said, some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a tendency to heat up quickly.
As a proper top-tier tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display supports HDR10+, providing an even more mesmerizing watching experience when streaming content in this format. You'll also find a huge 11200mAh power cell, delivering good battery life, and an included S Pen on the board of this amazing slate.
At the moment, the 128GB version of this mobile powerhouse can be yours for a whopping $400 off its price. This means you can get it for $699.99 instead of $1,099.99, the tablet's usual sticker price. We agree that $700 is far from cheap, but given that you are getting one of the best tablets money can buy for $400 less, this is an unmissable offer. Act fast, though, as this offer has been available for some time, and you never know when it will expire.
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra delivers top-tier performance. It can deal with anything, including heavy games such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. That said, some reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a tendency to heat up quickly.
As a proper top-tier tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixels resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display supports HDR10+, providing an even more mesmerizing watching experience when streaming content in this format. You'll also find a huge 11200mAh power cell, delivering good battery life, and an included S Pen on the board of this amazing slate.
Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a bang for your buck, particularly considering it can now be yours for a whopping $400 off its price. So, don't waste time and just snatch one through this deal today!
Things that are NOT allowed: