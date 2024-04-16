The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Up Next:
We recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S8+ is available at a phenomenal $350 discount on Amazon. But it appears that it's not the only slate from Samsung's super-duper Galaxy Tab S8 series on sale at a massive price cut.
Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the immensely powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a gorgeous $400 markdown. And if you subtract $400 out of $1,099.99, the tablet's usual hefty price tag, you'll see you can get your hands on a unit for just $699.99, which is a pretty awesome price for such a powerhouse.
You should hurry up and capitalize on this deal today, as it has been up for grabs for a while now. The problem with such offers is that they tend to become unavailable when least expected, and it would be a shame to miss out on snagging a powerful slate at such a massive discount.
Released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet, which means it's a high-end device through and through. Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy delivers awesome performance and can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. However, some reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up fast, so keep this in mind as well.
Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers good battery life courtesy of a huge 11,200mAh power cell. It also comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy separately.
Overall, Samsung's ex-flagship tablet is a real bargain and definitely among the best tablets you can buy right now. Therefore, our advice is simple. Act fast and grab a heavily discounted tablet through this deal today!
In addition to its impressive performance, the slate sports a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has support for HDR10+, delivering an even more immersive watching experience when streaming movies and TV series in this format.
