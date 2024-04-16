The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

By
Samsung Tablets Deals
We recently shared that the Galaxy Tab S8+ is available at a phenomenal $350 discount on Amazon. But it appears that it's not the only slate from Samsung's super-duper Galaxy Tab S8 series on sale at a massive price cut.

Best Buy is offering the 128GB version of the immensely powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a gorgeous $400 markdown. And if you subtract $400 out of $1,099.99, the tablet's usual hefty price tag, you'll see you can get your hands on a unit for just $699.99, which is a pretty awesome price for such a powerhouse.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy!

The 128GB version of the super-duper Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a bonkers $400 discount at Best Buy! The tablet is a real value for money, offering top-tier performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the slate has a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, making it great for streaming content on the go. Just be sure to act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


You should hurry up and capitalize on this deal today, as it has been up for grabs for a while now. The problem with such offers is that they tend to become unavailable when least expected, and it would be a shame to miss out on snagging a powerful slate at such a massive discount.

Released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet, which means it's a high-end device through and through. Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy delivers awesome performance and can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. However, some reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up fast, so keep this in mind as well.

In addition to its impressive performance, the slate sports a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has support for HDR10+, delivering an even more immersive watching experience when streaming movies and TV series in this format.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers good battery life courtesy of a huge 11,200mAh power cell. It also comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy separately.

Overall, Samsung's ex-flagship tablet is a real bargain and definitely among the best tablets you can buy right now. Therefore, our advice is simple. Act fast and grab a heavily discounted tablet through this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

