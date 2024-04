The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): Now $400 OFF at Best Buy! The 128GB version of the super-duper Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a bonkers $400 discount at Best Buy! The tablet is a real value for money, offering top-tier performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the slate has a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, making it great for streaming content on the go. Just be sure to act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price today! $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy

Recommended Stories

You should hurry up and capitalize on this deal today, as it has been up for grabs for a while now. The problem with such offers is that they tend to become unavailable when least expected, and it would be a shame to miss out on snagging a powerful slate at such a massive discount.Released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung 's top-of-the-line tablet, which means it's a high-end device through and through. Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, this bad boy delivers awesome performance and can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. However, some reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 tends to heat up fast, so keep this in mind as well.In addition to its impressive performance, the slate sports a beautiful 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has support for HDR10+, delivering an even more immersive watching experience when streaming movies and TV series in this format.Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers good battery life courtesy of a huge 11,200mAh power cell. It also comes with an included S Pen, saving you extra cash, as you won't have to buy separately.Overall, Samsung's ex-flagship tablet is a real bargain and definitely among the best tablets you can buy right now . Therefore, our advice is simple. Act fast and grab a heavily discounted tablet through this deal today!