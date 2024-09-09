30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
The Galaxy Tab S8+ becomes true bargain after an even bigger discount on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8+ on a white background
A few weeks ago, we reported on a sweet deal for the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+, letting you score one with 128GB of storage for $300 off its price. And while that offer was pretty awesome, it's now a thing of the past. But don't fret, fellow deal hunter; its expiration is for the best, as the current discount on the Galaxy Tab S8+ is even sweeter!

Right now, you can snatch this powerful slate at a hefty $315 price cut and pay less than $590 for it. And while it's an older model, it still packs a punch, making it an absolute steal at this price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Save $315 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage is discounted by $315 on Amazon. The tablet delivers top-tier performance and is a top choice for entertainment, packing a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display. Don't waste time and save while you can!
$315 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM under the hood, this bad boy can deal with demanding tasks and games without any drama. This makes it great for work and even gaming. However, it's worth noting that the chipset is reportedly prone to heating up quickly. So, keep this in mind as well.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is also great for binge-watching your favorite TV series on the go, packing a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy better colors when streaming content in HDR10+.

Being a top-tier Samsung tablet also means that the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with an included S Pen, which you can use for taking notes and even painting.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still worth the money and is a real bargain at $315 off. Unfortunately, there is no visible timer on this deal, and we don't know how long it will stay available, so don't waste time and get a top-tier Galaxy Tab S8+ with this offer now!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

