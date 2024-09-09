The Galaxy Tab S8+ becomes true bargain after an even bigger discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, we reported on a sweet deal for the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+, letting you score one with 128GB of storage for $300 off its price. And while that offer was pretty awesome, it's now a thing of the past. But don't fret, fellow deal hunter; its expiration is for the best, as the current discount on the Galaxy Tab S8+ is even sweeter!
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM under the hood, this bad boy can deal with demanding tasks and games without any drama. This makes it great for work and even gaming. However, it's worth noting that the chipset is reportedly prone to heating up quickly. So, keep this in mind as well.
Being a top-tier Samsung tablet also means that the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with an included S Pen, which you can use for taking notes and even painting.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still worth the money and is a real bargain at $315 off. Unfortunately, there is no visible timer on this deal, and we don't know how long it will stay available, so don't waste time and get a top-tier Galaxy Tab S8+ with this offer now!
Right now, you can snatch this powerful slate at a hefty $315 price cut and pay less than $590 for it. And while it's an older model, it still packs a punch, making it an absolute steal at this price.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM under the hood, this bad boy can deal with demanding tasks and games without any drama. This makes it great for work and even gaming. However, it's worth noting that the chipset is reportedly prone to heating up quickly. So, keep this in mind as well.
The Galaxy Tab S8+ is also great for binge-watching your favorite TV series on the go, packing a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy better colors when streaming content in HDR10+.
Being a top-tier Samsung tablet also means that the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with an included S Pen, which you can use for taking notes and even painting.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still worth the money and is a real bargain at $315 off. Unfortunately, there is no visible timer on this deal, and we don't know how long it will stay available, so don't waste time and get a top-tier Galaxy Tab S8+ with this offer now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
09 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Tab S8+ becomes true bargain after an even bigger discount on Amazon
05 Sep, 2024Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S9 gets another generous discount at Amazon
03 Sep, 2024The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers even more bang for your buck after new limited-time deal on Amazon Prices for the excellent Galaxy Tab S9+ keep going down at Amazon
28 Aug, 2024The ex-flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra still packs a punch, but now at $450 off at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: