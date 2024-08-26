The Galaxy Tab S8+ wins hearts once again after a massive $300 discount on Amazon
A Galaxy user in the market for a new, powerful tablet will most likely be eyeing one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 slates. However, we suggest checking out the Galaxy Tab S8+, as this fella is heavily discounted and still has a lot to offer despite being an older generation device.
Amazon is offering a bonkers $300 price cut on the 128GB variant of this bad boy, cutting a whole 33% off the slate's usual cost. This means you now have the chance to get a unit for about $600, which is an opportunity you do not want to miss.
Released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8+ boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, it has a lot of firepower at its disposal and can handle demanding tasks without issues. According to some users, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 heats up quickly.
In addition to its performance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is also a top choice for entertainment, boasting a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy vibrant colors when watching movies and TV series in this format.
So, as you can see, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still worth every penny and is among the best tablets you can buy. Furthermore, it's even more irresistible now that it's available for $300 off its price. So, don't waste time and snatch one at a hefty price cut today!
Getting a top-tier Samsung tablet also means you’ll receive an S Pen included in the box. You can use the stylus to take notes quickly or even as a digital paintbrush.
