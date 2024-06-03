The powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is heavily discounted on Amazon and ready to serve without breaking the bank
As Samsung's latest top-tier tablets, all eyes are on the Galaxy Tab S9 and its bigger brothers, the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, there is one particular high-end Samsung slate that is an even better buy than these otherwise incredible devices.
Since you've already read the title, you know that the tablet in question is none other than the Galaxy Tab S8+. Right now, its 128GB version is on sale on Amazon and available for $270 off its price.
It's worth noting that this handsome fella has received bigger discounts in the past. For instance, it was discounted by a whopping $350 at the beginning of May. Yet, $270 off is still a pretty significant markdown. And given how awesome this tablet is, our friendly advice is to save on a unit now while you can!
The attention may not be on the Galaxy Tab S8+ anymore, but this fella still has a lot to offer in terms of performance, despite being released in 2022. That's because it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to deal with anything you throw at it, including demanding games. It even sports a dedicated slot for a memory card if you need to expand its storage. However, some reports claim that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor heats up quickly. So, keep this in mind as well.
As the '+' implies, we are talking about a big fella here, which is actually great because the larger proportions allow for a bigger display. Therefore, the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy better colors and brightness when you stream content in HDR10+. In addition, the tablet boasts its own S Pen, which can be used for stuff like faster note-taking and drawing.

