The Galaxy Tab S8+ promises top-tier performance and great display at a truly bonkers discount yet again

By
If you are looking for a tablet with great performance and a more affordable price tag, we are happy to report that you just found a nice deal about a slate that fits the bill perfectly!

The tablet in question is the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage, which is currently on sale for $277 off its price on Amazon. So, if you act fast and snag one through this offer, you'll pay less than $630 and save a whole 31% on this mobile powerhouse.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Now $277 OFF on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space is now $270 off its price on Amazon. The tablet offers great performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also sports a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, delivering a great watching experience. The slate is a real bargain at its current discounted price! Act fast and save on one today!
$277 off (31%)
This promo is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the slate was discounted by $270 (30%) at the retailer. And while this fella has seen bigger discounts in the past, like a $350 markdown at the beginning of May, $277 off is still a considerable reduction in price. But this sale won't be available forever. That's why we encourage you to snag a unit today, as this is a tablet worthy of your cash and attention.

While not a spring chicken, being released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM and still offers top-tier performance. Yep! This bad boy has the necessary firepower to handle any task, including heavy gaming. It also comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card so that you can easily expand its storage if you have to. That being said, we should also mention that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC heats up quickly, according to some reports. Bear that in mind, too.

Another key selling point is the bigger display you are getting here. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy better brightness and colors when watching content in this format.

Oh, and we can't miss mentioning that the tablet comes with an S Pen out of the box. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and drawing.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still among the best tablets on the market. Moreover, it's an even bigger bang for your buck while available at its awesome price cut on Amazon. That's why you should tap the deal button in this article now and grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ for way less than usual today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

