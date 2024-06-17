The Galaxy Tab S8+ promises top-tier performance and great display at a truly bonkers discount yet again





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB: Now $277 OFF on Amazon! The Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space is now $270 off its price on Amazon. The tablet offers great performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also sports a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, delivering a great watching experience. The slate is a real bargain at its current discounted price! Act fast and save on one today! $277 off (31%) Buy at Amazon



This promo is even better than the one



While not a spring chicken, being released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM and still offers top-tier performance. Yep! This bad boy has the necessary firepower to handle any task, including heavy gaming. It also comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card so that you can easily expand its storage if you have to. That being said, we should also mention that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC heats up quickly, according to some reports. Bear that in mind, too.



Another key selling point is the bigger display you are getting here. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy better brightness and colors when watching content in this format.



Oh, and we can't miss mentioning that the tablet comes with an S Pen out of the box. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and drawing.



Recommended Stories This promo is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago , when the slate was discounted by $270 (30%) at the retailer. And while this fella has seen bigger discounts in the past, like a $350 markdown at the beginning of May , $277 off is still a considerable reduction in price. But this sale won't be available forever. That's why we encourage you to snag a unit today, as this is a tablet worthy of your cash and attention.While not a spring chicken, being released in 2022, the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM and still offers top-tier performance. Yep! This bad boy has the necessary firepower to handle any task, including heavy gaming. It also comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card so that you can easily expand its storage if you have to. That being said, we should also mention that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC heats up quickly, according to some reports. Bear that in mind, too.Another key selling point is the bigger display you are getting here. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy better brightness and colors when watching content in this format.Oh, and we can't miss mentioning that the tablet comes with an S Pen out of the box. The included stylus can be used for faster note-taking and drawing.All in all, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still among the best tablets on the market . Moreover, it's an even bigger bang for your buck while available at its awesome price cut on Amazon. That's why you should tap the deal button in this article now and grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ for way less than usual today!

If you are looking for a tablet with great performance and a more affordable price tag, we are happy to report that you just found a nice deal about a slate that fits the bill perfectly!The tablet in question is the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage, which is currently on sale for $277 off its price on Amazon. So, if you act fast and snag one through this offer, you'll pay less than $630 and save a whole 31% on this mobile powerhouse.