These budget Soundcore workout earbuds are even cheaper at Amazon right now

Save 20% on the Soundcore Sport X20 $16 off (20%) If you're looking for a solid pair of affordable workout earbuds with great battery life, ANC, and bass-heavy audio, now's the time to buy the Soundcore Sport X20. These fellas are available for 20% off their original price across all colorways at Amazon, but only for a limited time. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Think working out is always better with your favorite jams? Well, having a decent pair of workout earbuds can make all the difference. That's where the Soundcore Sport X20 come in. Featuring an ultra-comfortable design and an affordable asking price, these might be the ideal choice for cash-strapped users, especially when they're 20% off at Amazon.That's right—the budget-friendly workout-ready earphones have become even more affordable than usual. Normally priced at roughly $80, these bad boys are available for just under $65 at the e-commerce giant, but only for a limited time.While critical listeners might appreciate balanced audio, workout fanatics often prefer a more bass-heavy sound to keep the energy up. If that sounds like you, chances are you'd love how the Sport X20 perform. Featuring 11 mm drivers and BassUp technology, these buddies pump out solid low-end to maintain your motivation throughout the session.Beyond sound quality, these budget earbuds have an excellent design. They boast adjustable ear hooks—you can extend or rotate them, ensuring they stay in place even during HIIT activities. On top of everything else, they have a solid IP68 rating.Despite their sub-$100 price, these earbuds offer more than decent noise cancellation. While not the best in class, they quiet down background noises to a much more manageable level.What about battery life? Well, it's no slouch, to say the least. With ANC, you can expect up to seven hours of music per charge, while the charging case extends the total playtime to as many as 28 hours.At the end of the day, it's undeniable that the Soundcore Sport X20 aren't the best wireless earbuds for working out. However, they check more than enough boxes for their affordable price. The best part? They're even cheaper thanks to Amazon's limited-time sale. Get yours and save while it lasts.