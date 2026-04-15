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Remarkable $133 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE a must-have for many

While some retailers are increasing prices on Galaxy devices, Walmart is doing the opposite.

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Close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE on a table.
You don't have to pay way too much for your next Samsung tablet. | Image by PhoneArena

Feeling bummed out that Samsung has quietly increased prices for some of its tablets and phones? That's certainly unnerving, especially if you were planning to upgrade your tech soon. 

But should you dig deeper into your pocket to grab a new Galaxy device? Not necessarily. Right now, Walmart is giving you a pretty good discount on one of the tablets Samsung has made more expensive in the US: the Tab S10 FE

Not only is this slate somehow still listed at $499.99 (its launch price), but it's also $133 off right now. That brings the model with 128GB of storage in Gray to just $367, making it one of the best mid-range Android tablets you can grab right now.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: now 27% off at Walmart

$367
$499 99
$133 off (27%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is now surprisingly affordable, thanks to Walmart's ongoing sale. The tablet with 128GB of storage is now 27% off, bringing it to a much cheaper price. Keep in mind that there are limited color options available at that huge discount.
Buy at Walmart
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With its 10.9-inch display and S Pen support, this Samsung device gives you plenty of flexibility. Whether you're after a streaming option or a tablet to make studying more fun, this one has you covered. 

Even though it's not the most powerful tablet from the Galaxy Tab lineup, this model still handles daily tasks perfectly fine. You can expect browsing, light multitasking, and some casual gaming titles to run without hiccups, thanks to the Exynos 1580 chip. 

However, it won't deliver enough horsepower for video editing and other work-related tasks. On the bright side, it offers excellent battery life. Samsung estimates it can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for several days of modest use. 

While I'd normally argue that a price increase of just $50 isn't a major issue, it's clearly not justified in the case of the Tab S10 FE. I think that's what makes the current Walmart deal even more irresistible.

After all, Amazon and the Samsung Store don't match Walmart's $133 price cut right now. So, if you're looking for a quality Galaxy tablet that's remarkably affordable, Walmart is the retailer to pick. Don't waste time, though, as this promo could vanish any minute.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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