Remarkable $133 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE a must-have for many

Galaxy Tab S10 FE: now 27% off at Walmart $367 $499 99 $133 off (27%) The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is now surprisingly affordable, thanks to Walmart's ongoing sale. The tablet with 128GB of storage is now 27% off, bringing it to a much cheaper price. Keep in mind that there are limited color options available at that huge discount. Buy at Walmart

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With its 10.9-inch display and S Pen support, this Samsung device gives you plenty of flexibility. Whether you're after a streaming option or a tablet to make studying more fun, this one has you covered.Even though it's not the most powerful tablet from the Galaxy Tab lineup, this model still handles daily tasks perfectly fine. You can expect browsing, light multitasking, and some casual gaming titles to run without hiccups, thanks to the Exynos 1580 chip.However, it won't deliver enough horsepower for video editing and other work-related tasks. On the bright side, it offers excellent battery life. Samsung estimates it can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for several days of modest use.While I'd normally argue that a price increase of just $50 isn't a major issue, it's clearly not justified in the case of the Tab S10 FE. I think that's what makes the current Walmart deal even more irresistible.After all, Amazon and the Samsung Store don't match Walmart's $133 price cut right now. So, if you're looking for a quality Galaxy tablet that's remarkably affordable, Walmart is the retailer to pick. Don't waste time, though, as this promo could vanish any minute.