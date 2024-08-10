Snag the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at bargain prices with this limited-time Amazon deal
What's one of the best budget tablets from Samsung that you can now get at discounted prices? Why, of course, it's the Galaxy Tab A9+! Both color options (Silver and Graphite) with 128GB of storage are currently $50 cheaper at Amazon, probably only for a short while.
Those who remember last month's Prime Day festivities undoubtedly recall that the same 128GB configuration was available for just under $200 during the event. Clearly, you won't get it at its best price if you act on Amazon's current deal. But if you don't intend to wait for the next big-time shopping event, this $50 discount is still a good bargain.
Aside from the good-looking screen, the Android tablet gives you great mid-range performance with its Snapdragon 695 chipset. Granted, it's nowhere as powerful as the best Samsung tablets, but it still beats options like the Lenovo Tab M11.
Should you get it? Well, if you're short on cash and need a decent tablet for entertainment, you certainly won't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab A9+. It has a respectable 7,040mAh battery, a great screen, and a compact and sturdy design. Get yours for $50 off at Amazon with this limited-time deal.
With a list price of about $270, the 11-inch Samsung tablet gives you all the basics you could ask for. The slate is lightweight and durable, comes with adaptive frame refresh rates of 90Hz, and features a quad Dolby Atmos speaker system. Perfect for your cinematic experience, right?
You also get an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP selfie unit for video chats. While not too impressive, the configuration is pretty much on par with other options in the sub-$300 tablet range. Let's not forget about the microSD card slot and the Quick Share feature. The latter allows you to seamlessly share files from your tablet with other Android or iOS devices.
