Here's why the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera upgrade matters, but won't grant it the king's crown

Is there more to it than just F numbers?





A brighter (lower f-number) lens can dramatically improve photo quality, especially in low-light situations. It allows for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings, both of which help reduce blur and noise. Again, reports suggest thewill get a brighter main lens, likely improving indoor and night photography compared to the f/1.7 lens on the S25 Ultra.The expected change on theis a meaningful one – but only up to a point. A great lens matters most once you've crossed a certain threshold in sensor quality. If your sensor is still relatively small, the benefits of a brighter lens are limited. For example, the same APS-C sensor paired with an f/1.4 lens will outperform that same sensor with an f/2.2 lens, especially in low light. But if you shrink the sensor too far, even the best lens can't fully compensate.So, can a lens actually be too bright? In some cases, yes. While a wide aperture lets in more light, it can also reduce depth of field too much, especially on larger sensors – leading to parts of the subject being out of focus. It can also cause issues with lens aberrations or softness at the edges of the frame.In the end, Samsung's decision to upgrade the lens rather than the sensor isn't pointless – but it feels overdue. For a phone line that markets itself as a camera king, the hardware needs to reflect that ambition. A better lens is a good step. A bigger sensor would be a serious leap!