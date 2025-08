Here's why the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera upgrade matters, but won't grant it the king's crown

Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Recommended Stories

Bigger sensors or brighter lenses?





What about apertures?





A year ago I was able to get a Galaxy S24 Ultra rival from China ( Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on board, same RAM and storage, plus four 50 MP cameras and a 1-inch sensor on its back) for about $750.I don't know about you, but a $550 difference is a lot in my book. Especially if I'm not getting a $550 difference in real-life usage. So, if I was on the lookout for a great camera phone right now, I'd definitely look into the possibility of getting the S25 Ultra… but I'd definitely pass.At the end of the day, it's not just money. People also pay attention to hardware numbers and specs. As popular and as good the Galaxy series may be, the truth is that Samsung doesn't offer the most impressive, cutting-edge hardware when it comes to photography and videography.That's why I almost popped a champagne bottle yesterday, when I stumbled upon the following PhoneArena article title:I was so-o-o sure it's a new main camera sensor that was promised. Good that I didn't open that champagne bottle, though: it turns out that this huge upgrade is a new, brighter lens.Now, don't get me wrong – I'm all for brighter lenses (that's what a lens with a large aperture is called: "bright"). As a rule of thumb, the larger the aperture – the better. Bright lenses are always more refined, more expensive, more premium.But I can't wash away that foul taste in my mouth either: when will Samsung step in the 1-inch sensor territory?When you hear about upgrades to a phone's camera, most people immediately think of more megapixels or bigger sensors. But in reality, smartphone photography is shaped by a combination of many things.Camera sensors in smartphones have evolved rapidly. While many flagship phones – especially from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo – have already adopted 1-inch-type sensors, Samsung has stuck with smaller sensors on its Ultra line. The S24 Ultra uses the 1/1.3" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is expected to be used on the S25 Ultra. While a 1/1.3" sensor is definitely large (in comparison to what mid-rangers pack), it's still smaller than a 1-inch sensor.Larger sensors have clear benefits: better low-light performance, improved dynamic range, and more natural depth of field. Features like pixel binning, which merges multiple pixels into one for brighter, cleaner photos, help smaller sensors stay competitive. Autofocus systems have also improved, with technologies like Dual Pixel and laser focus enhancing accuracy. And of course, periscope lenses have become common for achieving long-range zoom without compromising phone thickness.Still, many feel Samsung has fallen behind by not moving to a larger sensor. In 2025, a 1-inch sensor isn't groundbreaking – it's what I expect from Samsung in the future. That particular future is not happening in 2026, per current rumors. And while sensor size isn't everything, it's a key part of the equation, especially for a device marketed as the best camera phone money can buy.That brings us to lenses and apertures. The aperture – measured by an f-number like f/1.4 or f/2.2 – tells you how wide the lens can open to let in light. The lower the number, the wider the opening, and the more light that hits the sensor.