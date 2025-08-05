Members-only articles read this month:/
Here's why the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera upgrade matters, but won't grant it the king's crown
Samsung surely wants to come up with the ultimate camera phone – but can this dream become reality?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
When it comes to camera phones, nobody should disregard Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra… and Galaxy Ultra phones as a whole. They've proven to be tough, potent and capable. Yet, many choose to go with a phone made by another brand.
Is it because Samsung's Ultra flagships are too expensive for some?
Yeah, money could definitely be a decisive factor. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra (12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage – the baseline model) was launched at $1,300 some months ago. Not counting various trade-in offers or carrier-locked offers, I must say: $1,300 is a lot.
A year ago I was able to get a Galaxy S24 Ultra rival from China (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on board, same RAM and storage, plus four 50 MP cameras and a 1-inch sensor on its back) for about $750.
At the end of the day, it's not just money. People also pay attention to hardware numbers and specs. As popular and as good the Galaxy series may be, the truth is that Samsung doesn't offer the most impressive, cutting-edge hardware when it comes to photography and videography.
That's why I almost popped a champagne bottle yesterday, when I stumbled upon the following PhoneArena article title:
I was so-o-o sure it's a new main camera sensor that was promised. Good that I didn't open that champagne bottle, though: it turns out that this huge upgrade is a new, brighter lens.
Now, don't get me wrong – I'm all for brighter lenses (that's what a lens with a large aperture is called: "bright"). As a rule of thumb, the larger the aperture – the better. Bright lenses are always more refined, more expensive, more premium.
When you hear about upgrades to a phone's camera, most people immediately think of more megapixels or bigger sensors. But in reality, smartphone photography is shaped by a combination of many things.
Camera sensors in smartphones have evolved rapidly. While many flagship phones – especially from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo – have already adopted 1-inch-type sensors, Samsung has stuck with smaller sensors on its Ultra line. The S24 Ultra uses the 1/1.3" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is expected to be used on the S25 Ultra. While a 1/1.3" sensor is definitely large (in comparison to what mid-rangers pack), it's still smaller than a 1-inch sensor.
Larger sensors have clear benefits: better low-light performance, improved dynamic range, and more natural depth of field. Features like pixel binning, which merges multiple pixels into one for brighter, cleaner photos, help smaller sensors stay competitive. Autofocus systems have also improved, with technologies like Dual Pixel and laser focus enhancing accuracy. And of course, periscope lenses have become common for achieving long-range zoom without compromising phone thickness.
That brings us to lenses and apertures. The aperture – measured by an f-number like f/1.4 or f/2.2 – tells you how wide the lens can open to let in light. The lower the number, the wider the opening, and the more light that hits the sensor.
But I can't wash away that foul taste in my mouth either: when will Samsung step in the 1-inch sensor territory?
Bigger sensors or brighter lenses?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Still, many feel Samsung has fallen behind by not moving to a larger sensor. In 2025, a 1-inch sensor isn't groundbreaking – it's what I expect from Samsung in the future. That particular future is not happening in 2026, per current rumors. And while sensor size isn't everything, it's a key part of the equation, especially for a device marketed as the best camera phone money can buy.
What about apertures?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
A brighter (lower f-number) lens can dramatically improve photo quality, especially in low-light situations. It allows for faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings, both of which help reduce blur and noise. Again, reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a brighter main lens, likely improving indoor and night photography compared to the f/1.7 lens on the S25 Ultra.
The expected change on the S26 Ultra is a meaningful one – but only up to a point. A great lens matters most once you've crossed a certain threshold in sensor quality. If your sensor is still relatively small, the benefits of a brighter lens are limited. For example, the same APS-C sensor paired with an f/1.4 lens will outperform that same sensor with an f/2.2 lens, especially in low light. But if you shrink the sensor too far, even the best lens can't fully compensate.
So, can a lens actually be too bright? In some cases, yes. While a wide aperture lets in more light, it can also reduce depth of field too much, especially on larger sensors – leading to parts of the subject being out of focus. It can also cause issues with lens aberrations or softness at the edges of the frame.
In the end, Samsung's decision to upgrade the lens rather than the sensor isn't pointless – but it feels overdue. For a phone line that markets itself as a camera king, the hardware needs to reflect that ambition. A better lens is a good step. A bigger sensor would be a serious leap!
Is there more to it than just F numbers?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
In the end, Samsung's decision to upgrade the lens rather than the sensor isn't pointless – but it feels overdue. For a phone line that markets itself as a camera king, the hardware needs to reflect that ambition. A better lens is a good step. A bigger sensor would be a serious leap!
