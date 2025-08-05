$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Your phone's AI assistant is quietly helping overload the US power grid

Google, for example, is using lots and lots of electricity for its AI projects. Lots and lots!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A Pixel phone held in hand.
Google has agreed to cut back electricity use at some of its data centers during times of high demand on the power grid. Yup, artificial intelligence has become very energy-hungry.

For Google, this marks the first time it has committed to temporarily limiting its AI workloads in coordination with utility providers. While these cutbacks only affect a small slice of power usage overall, they point to a growing tension between the rapid growth of AI and the limits of the energy infrastructure we rely on for all other things.

While Google didn't name the specific AI projects that are so power-demanding, I'm sure that it has to do with a thing smartphone users will be familiar with, namely – Gemini. For those who still haven't heard of it, that's the Big G's advanced AI assistant, which powers features like smart replies, email summaries, and photo editing across Android and Google apps. Although these tools seem simple on the surface, they are complex.

Data centers (that are being used by Google and other companies to develop and train AI) are now drawing so much electricity that some regions are struggling to keep up and Google has agreed to scale its effort down.

Do you feel responsible for using AI?

Vote View Result


Utilities like Indiana Michigan Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority, which are part of the new agreements with Google, have reported rising demand from tech companies building out AI infrastructure. In certain areas, energy requests from these facilities are approaching or even exceeding the total available supply – raising concerns about power shortages and higher costs for homes and businesses.

To help prevent that, Google has agreed to slow down some of its AI-related computing when the grid is under stress. These types of arrangements, known as demand-response programs, are common in energy-heavy industries like manufacturing or crypto mining.

Data center demand flexibility is still in the early stages and will only be available at certain locations. There are limits to how flexible a given data center can be, since high levels of reliability are critical for services like Search and Maps, as well as Cloud customers in essential industries like healthcare. [...] Managing data center load growth will require a portfolio of solutions, including new generation and transmission investments, but demand response can play an important role. Looking forward, we remain committed to collaborating with system operators, utilities, and industry partners to capture AI's immense opportunity while supporting a clean, reliable, and affordable energy system for everyone.

– Google's statement on a Google blog post, August 2025

Smart features on our phones – now powered by systems similar to Gemini – come with an invisible footprint. The convenience of AI isn't just about speed or accuracy anymore. It's also starting to have real-world effects on things like electricity demand, power bills, and even grid reliability.

I pity those who don't feel a need for AI on their phones, yet experience power grid disruptions because of AI. Such irony.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless