You won't believe which was the fastest-growing phone brand on Earth in the past few months

Nothin' from nothin' leaves nothin', as they say – which can't be said of Carl Pei's company.

By
Nothing
Nothing phone from up close.
When we talk of phone makers, there are a few that post incredible results and numbers – usually, these are the well-known brands. Can you, however, guess which was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world in Q2 (April, May, June) of 2025?

Is it Samsung? Is it Apple? Is it some exotic company from the Far East – you know, one that spoils customers with 100W+ charging speeds?

Nothing of the sort (pun intended) – it's Nothing!



These are the findings from the recently-released Canalys Q2 2025 report, which we reported on a few days ago.

Nothing's results are impressive: 177% growth on a year-on-year basis, and there were over a million quarterly phone shipments for the first time in the company's history. Could it be because the company has focused on India, which is becoming an extremely important market for handset manufacturers? Certainly: the report notes that Nothing's investments in India are paying off.

As you know, Nothing recently released (on July 1, 2025) the Nothing Phone (3) – which is easily the weirdest flagship right now, and that's a good thing. Clearly, this one didn't affect the Q2 results (as the Phone (3) wasn't a thing until July), but it will be interesting to see if it's a hit in Q3 and Q4 of 2025.

Would you get a Nothing phone?

Vote View Result


The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a 4nm chip that sits just below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While not top-tier, it's a big step up from the Phone (2)'s 8+ Gen 1. Nothing says it's twice as fast as its predecessor and way faster than the midrange Phone (3a).

The camera system is the most advanced Nothing has offered. All four sensors are 50MP: a main 1/1.3" shooter with an f/1.68 lens, a periscope zoom with up to 60x AI zoom and 10cm macro, a potent ultrawide, and a front-facing camera capable of 4K video. It's a major upgrade that positions the Phone (3) beyond style-focused design.

The 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display delivers 1.5K resolution and peaks at 4,500 nits brightness. Bezels are down to 1.87mm on all sides – 18% slimmer than last year's model.

By the way, the Phone (3) is not yet available in Japan – but Carl Pei himself assured an eager fan that the company is working in that direction and the flagship will be available in Japan really soon.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
