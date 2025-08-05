You won't believe which was the fastest-growing phone brand on Earth in the past few months

Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world in Q2 — up 177% YoY. Thank you to our community, our team, and our partners. Onwards! (Source: Canalys Q2 2025) pic.twitter.com/puVlaJ9PTV

Would you get a Nothing phone?

I already own one. I would, but prices are too high. My next phone will be by Nothing. Maybe – if it wasn't for that design. I don't think so.