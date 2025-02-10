The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen struggles with magnetic accessories—again
The Galaxy S25 Ultra sets itself apart with its built-in S Pen, but it is not quite the accessory that previous Ultra models benefit from.
Andrew Myrick noticed the issue while using a Fiberborne case with the S25 Ultra. A pop-up notification appeared, reading:
While the interference itself isn’t surprising, what’s interesting is that the S25 Ultra’s S Pen doesn’t have Bluetooth or Air Command support, yet it still triggers the same warning as its predecessor. This raises some questions—was this just a leftover message Samsung forgot to update, or was removing Bluetooth from the S Pen a last-minute decision?
Samsung hasn’t commented on the issue yet, but given that this problem has persisted for over a year, users who rely heavily on their S Pen may want to be cautious when using magnetic accessories with the S25 Ultra.
Samsung removed Bluetooth functionality and Air Command support from the S Pen this year, taking away some of the more advanced features users had come to expect. This choice angered fans so much that they even started a petition asking Samsung to return these functionalities to the S Pen with the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.
Now, it turns out there’s another issue—just like with the previous model, magnetic accessories can interfere with the S Pen’s performance.
Magnetic interference with the S Pen
Magnetic accessories can interfere with your S Pen: The magnets in accessories can interfere with the signals your S Pen sends to your phone. They may cause your S Pen to not write correctly or cause Air commands to occur unintentionally.
If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Galaxy S24 Ultra had the exact same problem. For months, users of last year’s model reported how magnetic accessories could mess with their stylus input, causing erratic behavior or making the S Pen unresponsive.
Same warning, different S Pen
A screenshot of the warning message you might see when using a magnetic accessory on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's the same warning users saw with the Galaxy S24 Ultra last year. | Image credit — Andrew Myrick
Myrick also noted that when he attached a MagSafe adapter to Samsung’s official silicone case, the warning never appeared. This suggests that thicker cases could help reduce interference by increasing the distance between the S Pen and any magnetic accessories.
