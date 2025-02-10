Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen struggles with magnetic accessories—again

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Samsung Galaxy S Series
Two hands, one holding the Galaxy S25 Ultra the other the S Pen.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra sets itself apart with its built-in S Pen, but it is not quite the accessory that previous Ultra models benefit from.

Samsung removed Bluetooth functionality and Air Command support from the S Pen this year, taking away some of the more advanced features users had come to expect. This choice angered fans so much that they even started a petition asking Samsung to return these functionalities to the S Pen with the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year.

Now, it turns out there’s another issue—just like with the previous model, magnetic accessories can interfere with the S Pen’s performance.

Read more: Galaxy S25 Ultra review

Magnetic interference with the S Pen


Andrew Myrick noticed the issue while using a Fiberborne case with the S25 Ultra. A pop-up notification appeared, reading:

Magnetic accessories can interfere with your S Pen: The magnets in accessories can interfere with the signals your S Pen sends to your phone. They may cause your S Pen to not write correctly or cause Air commands to occur unintentionally.


If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Galaxy S24 Ultra had the exact same problem. For months, users of last year’s model reported how magnetic accessories could mess with their stylus input, causing erratic behavior or making the S Pen unresponsive.

Same warning, different S Pen



While the interference itself isn’t surprising, what’s interesting is that the S25 Ultra’s S Pen doesn’t have Bluetooth or Air Command support, yet it still triggers the same warning as its predecessor. This raises some questions—was this just a leftover message Samsung forgot to update, or was removing Bluetooth from the S Pen a last-minute decision?

Myrick also noted that when he attached a MagSafe adapter to Samsung’s official silicone case, the warning never appeared. This suggests that thicker cases could help reduce interference by increasing the distance between the S Pen and any magnetic accessories.

Recommended Stories
Samsung hasn’t commented on the issue yet, but given that this problem has persisted for over a year, users who rely heavily on their S Pen may want to be cautious when using magnetic accessories with the S25 Ultra.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless