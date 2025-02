The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen struggles with magnetic accessories—again

Read more: Galaxy S25 Ultra review Now, it turns out there’s another issue—just like with the previous model, magnetic accessories can interfere with the S Pen’s performance.



Magnetic interference with the S Pen

Andrew Myrick noticed the issue while using a Fiberborne case with the S25 Ultra. A pop-up notification appeared, reading:







Same warning, different S Pen



While the interference itself isn't surprising, what's interesting is that the S25 Ultra's S Pen doesn't have Bluetooth or Air Command support, yet it still triggers the same warning as its predecessor. This raises some questions—was this just a leftover message Samsung forgot to update, or was removing Bluetooth from the S Pen a last-minute decision?



Myrick also noted that when he attached a MagSafe adapter to Samsung’s official silicone case, the warning never appeared. This suggests that thicker cases could help reduce interference by increasing the distance between the S Pen and any magnetic accessories.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra sets itself apart with its built-in S Pen, but it is not quite the accessory that previous Ultra models benefit from.