The supreme Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a rare $250 discount on Amazon, but not for long

Save $250 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra! $250 off (19%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with a rare $250 discount in its 256GB variant. We haven't seen such deep price cuts on the base storage model in a while, so you shouldn't miss out. The promo is only available for a limited time at Amazon. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Up to $630 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra $669 99 $1299 99 $630 off (48%) Over at the Samsung Store, you can save up to $630 on the high-class Galaxy phone. The promo requires a trade-in in good condition. Also, there are no alternative or pre-trade-in promos at the official store right now. Buy at Samsung

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Looking for an insane Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy performance, an S Pen, and an anti-reflective display? Then it's time for a Galaxy S25 Ultra upgrade. As the most impressive of all Galaxy S25 models, this bad boy is naturally the most expensive, starting at nearly $1,300. Fret not, Amazon's limited-time sale lets you save a hefty $250 on this flagship!Right now, you can get the 256GB version — normally priced at around $1,300 — for under $1,050, regardless of your color preference! As far as we know, that's also the base storage version's highest price cut in quite some time, making it all the more attractive. So, don't wait and grab your savings before it's too late.If you're a trade-in offer fan, consider getting your S25 Ultra at the Samsung Store. At the time of writing, the official store lets you save up to $630 with eligible device trade-ins in good condition.Building on the Galaxy S24 Ultra legacy, the newer model delivers improved performance with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It's an overclocked version of the high-end Qualcomm SoC that makes the Android phone almost as powerful as the iPhone 16 Pro Max In fact, as you can see from our Galaxy S25 Ultra review , the model even beats Apple's model in some performance tests. Needless to say, day-to-day performance is spot-on on the Android flagship, and the Galaxy AI features only make things better.The S25 Ultra display is another standout. It's a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate for optimal visual experience. Just like its predecessor, the model also features a special anti-reflective coating.As for the camera, the device packs a 200MP main unit, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 50MP 5x periscope sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera on the rear, capturing absolutely gorgeous photos with superb dynamics, lifelike colors, and great detail. What more could you want?Overall, excellent quality comes at a hefty price. Even at $250 off, theisn't exactly an affordable flagship. But if you're willing to make the investment, chances are you'll be more than happy with your choice. Take advantage of Amazon's $250 discount before it disappears.