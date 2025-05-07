At $230 off, the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is really, truly hard to pass up
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best Samsung phone money can buy, and luckily for you—and anyone looking to grab one—it's heavily discounted right now!
Both Amazon and Samsung are offering $232 and $230 discounts, respectively, on the 256GB model, letting you grab one for just under $1,070. To take advantage of the offer at the official store, though, you'll need to select that you don't have a device to trade in. However, if you're willing to part with your old phone, you can save up to $630 by trading it in with Samsung.
If you're wondering whether to tap that deal button and score a brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra at an irresistible price today, you should know that you just can't go wrong with this bad boy.
As one of the best phones out there, this powerhouse comes with 12GB of RAM and an overclocked version of Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. All this allows it to handle any app, any game, and heavy multitasking like a champ.
When you want to watch that video you just took or see what your favorite YouTuber has prepared in their latest clip, the gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on board will let you enjoy every second in top quality. It boasts a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and can even reach a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, allowing you to see clearly even on the sunniest days.
Bottom line: the Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the best phones you can get right now. With blazing-fast performance, amazing cameras, and a stunning display, it's a solid buy that won't disappoint. Don't wait—grab it at a lower price while you can!
Adding to the impressiveness are the huge 200MP main camera and the new 50MP ultra-wide snapper, both of which allow it to capture stunning photos with vibrant visuals and no oversharpening. It's so capable it made the cut in our curated list of the best camera phones in 2025.
