Sleek Garmin Vivoactive 5 is selling fast after sweet $100 discount
The smartwatch is loaded with features, offers up to 11 days of battery life, and is definitely worth getting. Don't miss out!
Looking for a feature-rich Garmin smartwatch without a price tag that will make your bank account cry? Well, check out Amazon's deal on the Vivoactive 5.
Right now, the retailer is offering a lovely $100 discount on all color options of this handsome fella, letting you pick the one that best fits your taste for south of $200. Not too shabby, considering the watch's usual price of around $300. And while this isn't exactly a new deal, we believe it's still worth taking advantage of, as this timepiece holds a lot of value, especially at its current price.
True, it's built out of plastic, so it lacks the premium feel you get with pricier models, like the Venu 3. However, it's still loaded with features. For instance, it can keep tabs on your energy levels and comes with a sleep coach feature, designed to help you improve your sleep. It even supports Garmin's Coach functionality, allowing it to provide tailored training plans.
Since there is more to life than going to the gym, it also includes smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download various apps and watch faces. Sadly, it doesn't have a built-in mic, so you can't use it for phone calls.
All in all, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is definitely worth your cash and attention. Its battery life, plethora of features, and more affordable price tag make it a great pick for buyers who want a sleek lifestyle smartwatch without breaking the bank. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save with this deal today!
On the flip side, it rocks a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display, making navigation through the menus a breeze, all while boasting a battery life of up to 11 days on a single charge.
