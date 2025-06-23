Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Amazon slashes a whopping $300 off the 16/512GB Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with LCD display

The tablet offers speedy performance, while its display delivers a pleasant viewing experience. It's great for both work and entertainment. Save while you can!

While the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the iPad Pro (M4) are among the best tablets on the market and well worth the price, those seeking a more PC-like experience will likely pass on these two and head straight for the Surface Pro 11—Microsoft's current top-of-the-line tablet.

Well, if you've been eyeing this gorgeous piece of machinery yourself, you'll be happy to learn that you can save $300 on the Snapdragon X Plus-powered model with an LCD display on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can get your hands on one in Sapphire for just under $900, instead of paying around $1,200. Just be sure to act fast, as this tablet brings a lot to the table, and it would be a shame to miss out on such an awesome offer.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 16/512GB: Save $300!

$300 off (25%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $300 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This model comes equipped with a fast Snapdragon X Plus chip that offers speedy performance. In addition, the 13-inch LCD display delivers great visuals. Act fast and save while you can!
Granted, the Snapdragon X Plus silicon isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon X Elite—the other chipset available for the Surface Pro 11—however, that doesn't mean this model lacks speedy performance. In fact, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, allowing you to tackle any task without issue while providing ample space for your photos and videos.

The same goes for the 13-inch LCD display. Sure, it lacks the vibrant blacks of the OLED panel, which ships with the Snapdragon X Elite version, but it still delivers great visuals thanks to its sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution and HDR support.

Now add a battery that offers up to 14 hours of video streaming or up to 10 hours of nonstop web browsing on a single charge, and you get a reliable device that can become your new companion in life. Attach a keyboard to it, and you can even replace your laptop with it.

Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate—save now!

