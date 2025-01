Galaxy S25 will likely do away with popular “hey Google” prompt

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy AI has come a very long way in a very short time. | Video credit — Samsung

If Samsung does debut the new “hey Gemini” prompt then I think it’s safe to say that other



Google Assistant — and especially Siri — have been deteriorating for years in my opinion and I cannot wait to see them revamped from the ground up. These assistants often did anything but assist me. However with LLM-powered AI both Siri and Google Assistant have another chance to win users over and become a crucial part of phone use.



The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just around the corner and multiple insider reports indicate that the biggest selling point for the new phones will be AI. Now some evidence has come forth that suggests that Samsung’s latest flagships might also do away with the age-old “hey Google” prompt in lieu of something newer.In what appears to be leaked promotional material ) it seems that the AI assistant will be accessed via a different prompt. While the images show a “hey Google Gemini” prompt it is very likely that just “hey Gemini” will be replacing the “hey Google” prompt. A while back Samsung showed off its XR () prototype and this Project Moohan used the Gemini prompt as well.There are also other unverifiable reports that thephones will feature exclusive Google Gemini features. If that’s true then it makes sense that Samsung wants to change how users interact with the AI assistant on the phone. However there has also been a lot of talk about a new LLM-powered Bixby assistant that will challenge Apple Intelligence . It’s unclear how the new Bixby as well as Gemini will co-exist on the