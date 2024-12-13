Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image of the Samsung Mobile XR Android XR Headset Project Moohan
Say goodbye to "Hey Google" and hello to "Hey Gemini" on the upcoming Samsung "Project Moohan" headset. This exciting development signals a shift away from Google Assistant and towards a new era of AI interaction in the realm of extended reality (XR).  

The change was observed in a recent demo video showcasing the headset's features. In the video, the user interacts with the device using the "Hey Gemini" hotword, a clear indication that Gemini is set to become the primary virtual assistant on Android XR. This move aligns with Google's broader strategy to integrate Gemini, its latest and most advanced AI model, into its expanding ecosystem of devices and services.


For those unfamiliar with Gemini, it's Google's next-generation AI model, designed to be more conversational, multimodal, and capable than its predecessor, Google Assistant. Gemini can understand and respond to various inputs, including text, voice, and images, making it a more versatile and intuitive virtual assistant.  

The transition to Gemini on Android XR devices like 'Project Moohan' is a significant step towards a future where AI seamlessly integrates with our daily lives. Imagine a world where you can control your devices, access information, and complete tasks with simple voice commands, all thanks to a powerful AI that understands your needs and preferences.

While Google Assistant has been a familiar presence on Android phones for years, its integration with various apps and services means it won't disappear overnight. However, the adoption of Gemini on Android XR suggests a gradual phasing out of Google Assistant as newer, more advanced AI models take center stage. The same can be said for Google's upcoming smart glasses, as seen in the below official videos.


'Project Moohan', expected to launch in 2025, is poised to be a strong contender in the burgeoning AR/VR market, rivaling the likes of Apple Vision Pro. The introduction of open-source Android XR could also encourage other companies to explore the possibilities of spatial computing, leading to a surge in innovation in the AR/VR space.

Personally, I'm fascinated by the implications of this shift. While Google Assistant has been a reliable companion, I'm eager to experience the enhanced capabilities of Gemini and how it might revolutionize my interactions with tech. Only time will tell if the experience will be more intuitive and personalized, as we expect it to be.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Popular stories

Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
Meta cooperates with Titanic, Terminator director for next-level 3D entertainment
Meta cooperates with Titanic, Terminator director for next-level 3D entertainment
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting dedicated VR controllers
Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Samsung AR glasses will have no actual AR [UPDATED]
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
Vision Pro successors will inch closer to replacing your iPhone
Meta cooperates with Titanic, Terminator director for next-level 3D entertainment
Meta cooperates with Titanic, Terminator director for next-level 3D entertainment
Tim Cook shares same sentiment on Vision Pro as former head of Oculus
Tim Cook shares same sentiment on Vision Pro as former head of Oculus
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless