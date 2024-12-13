Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset ditches "Hey Google" for "Hey Gemini"
Say goodbye to "Hey Google" and hello to "Hey Gemini" on the upcoming Samsung "Project Moohan" headset. This exciting development signals a shift away from Google Assistant and towards a new era of AI interaction in the realm of extended reality (XR).
The change was observed in a recent demo video showcasing the headset's features. In the video, the user interacts with the device using the "Hey Gemini" hotword, a clear indication that Gemini is set to become the primary virtual assistant on Android XR. This move aligns with Google's broader strategy to integrate Gemini, its latest and most advanced AI model, into its expanding ecosystem of devices and services.
First ever live demo of Samsung’s mixed reality headset running Android XR!— Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) December 12, 2024
Gemini AI built right in, the Google apps you know and love with a very intuitive UX.
Also cool to see Google maps immersive view playing a key role which I cofounded & led product for while at Google! pic.twitter.com/kUHclfxGge
For those unfamiliar with Gemini, it's Google's next-generation AI model, designed to be more conversational, multimodal, and capable than its predecessor, Google Assistant. Gemini can understand and respond to various inputs, including text, voice, and images, making it a more versatile and intuitive virtual assistant.
While Google Assistant has been a familiar presence on Android phones for years, its integration with various apps and services means it won't disappear overnight. However, the adoption of Gemini on Android XR suggests a gradual phasing out of Google Assistant as newer, more advanced AI models take center stage. The same can be said for Google's upcoming smart glasses, as seen in the below official videos.
The transition to Gemini on Android XR devices like 'Project Moohan' is a significant step towards a future where AI seamlessly integrates with our daily lives. Imagine a world where you can control your devices, access information, and complete tasks with simple voice commands, all thanks to a powerful AI that understands your needs and preferences.
5/ Think about it: Apple's betting on the living room, Meta on social, but Google's betting on ambient AI as the killer app for XR.— Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) December 12, 2024
The real space race isn't about hardware anymore – it's about who can make AI feel most natural and useful in our day-to-day lives. pic.twitter.com/V4Ln8j9FnI
'Project Moohan', expected to launch in 2025, is poised to be a strong contender in the burgeoning AR/VR market, rivaling the likes of Apple Vision Pro. The introduction of open-source Android XR could also encourage other companies to explore the possibilities of spatial computing, leading to a surge in innovation in the AR/VR space.
Personally, I'm fascinated by the implications of this shift. While Google Assistant has been a reliable companion, I'm eager to experience the enhanced capabilities of Gemini and how it might revolutionize my interactions with tech. Only time will tell if the experience will be more intuitive and personalized, as we expect it to be.
