Galaxy S25: the Top Five reasons you should be excited about the upcoming Samsung flagship
In many parts of the world, Samsung is king: either people have already bought a Galaxy phone or dream of doing so (they consider Samsung to be the very best there is).
And who could blame them? Samsung has got it all: budget-friendly devices that do the job, reliable mid-rangers and super maxed-out flagships that do cost an arm and a leg, but deliver on their promises. I don't mind the arm and a leg price tag, if it gets me top-shelf smartphone camera setup.
However, if the stars align, in 2025 we could have a pretty decent "vanilla" flagship on our hands: enter the Galaxy S25.
Here are the five things that you should be excited about when it comes to the Galaxy S25:
Did I mention that I'm fascinated by what smartphone cameras are able to do these days? Okay, I've mentioned it once (now twice), but I'll just go and repeat myself.
Samsung is reportedly considering a shift from its in-house 50MP GN3 sensor to Sony's advanced LYTIA line, as we've told you earlier. These chips are high-sensitivity, 50 MP+ stacked sensors, which offer improved light capture and color reproduction.
I have a substantial experience with Sony's LYTIA LYT-900 (1-inch) sensor on my daily driver (the Oppo Find X7 Ultra) and I must say that this thing impresses me beyond belief. The 1-inch sensor handles dynamic scenes very admirably, with high detail and little to no blurring. It's ridiculous that it's coming from such a tiny camera.
I can't quite describe the feeling, but it's uplifting to start the new year with a new gadget. Of course, January is not as hot a period as Black Friday or December are when it comes to buying things. However, one is usually getting things for his loved ones like friends and relatives at the end of the old year.
When the dust settles, the champagne is gone and the Christmas decorations are going down, it's great to get something for yourself. Like a new phone, perhaps.
What I like about Samsung's Galaxy S series is the fact that they materialize at the very beginning of the year. See, we're already getting so many leaks and rumors about the next iPhone, that we're getting agitated – but the next iPhone won't be here for nine more months! It's like waiting for a baby to be born.
Time to get technical about it. The Galaxy S25 (and S25 Plus) are rumored to bring to the table much faster storage.
That's because phone manufacturers are embracing AI advancements: this requires powerful hardware and fast storage solutions to support these features.
Samsung's UFS 4.0 storage, already twice as fast as its predecessor, is set for an upgrade in 2025 with UFS 4.0 4-lane technology, promising speeds of up to 8GB/s.
This enhanced storage will improve loading times and facilitate on-device AI applications, potentially debuting in the Galaxy S25 series. Looking further ahead, Samsung plans to release UFS 5.0 storage with 10GB/s speeds by 2027, possibly featured in the Galaxy S27.
Faster storage is paramount and it helps with:
The Galaxy S25 (and S25 Plus) should inherit the new Gorilla Glass Armor that the Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted at the start of 2024.
This Gorilla Glass Armor is quite something – in practice, it eliminates almost all display reflections and boosts display clarity.
This screen innovation, combined with the device's high brightness levels, delivers an unparalleled viewing experience even in bright environments. Samsung's focus on reducing screen glare could set a new standard for flagship smartphones if the Galaxy S25 also gets it.
No. In fact, I plan to switch my current phone when the next best thing comes. In terms of photography, I mean. If I wasn't fascinated with the tiny mobile cameras, I'd probably be getting a foldable (because of the larger screen).
Having said that, it's better to have a seven-year software support than not have it. There are positives about it.
Beyond me and my opinion, however, I can't ignore the facts: a longer support lifecycle means that you can rock your favorite phones for longer, all the while staying safe from hackers and data thieves. Also, if you think that the extended support is crucial for the ecological front, that will certainly play a role in your purchase decision.
Another selling point of the Galaxy S25 is AI – personally, I'm not crazy about it, but many are. Nothing wrong with that – to each his own, as the saying goes. I bet that the Galaxy S25 will lean on AI even heavier than the Galaxy S24 did – and that one was marketed as "the AI phone"! The S25 series should be much more "magical" than their predecessor.
I hope the Galaxy S25 finally enters the XXI century in terms of battery and offers charging speeds higher than the current 25W (of its predecessor). I hope: I'm using the italic here for a reason.
Personally, I have nothing against experimenting with more exotic devices and brands outside the Samsung-Apple-Google triumvirate that seems to dominate headlines these days. As a consequence, you can often see me glorifying Chinese flagships and getting hyped over them.
- Sony LYTIA sensor: count me in!
Image credit – Sony
I'll be sure to keep an eye on the Galaxy S25 because there's a chance that Samsung might be moving away from the in-house ISOCELL sensors in favor of Sony’s sensor.
2. Early release date: sorry, I can't wait
Image credit – Samsung
In contrast, the Galaxy S25 line is expected to drop in January 2025. If nothing else, the Galaxy S25's early materializing will surely pressure the rest of the phone makers not to cut corners when competing with Samsung's latest and greatest.
3. Faster storage? Sure, I'll take that
Image credit – PhoneArena
- Performance: Faster storage enables quicker data access, reducing lag in tasks like app loading and file transfers.
- Updates and installations: System updates and app installations complete faster, saving time.
- File handling: High-resolution photos and videos save instantly, preventing delays or interruptions.
- Taking over passive tasks: Faster storage means that it can even act as part of your smartphone's RAM. No, really! We've had this for awhile now and it's high time we see it in more devices, so maybe Samsung will break the mold in this department with the Galaxy S25!
4. Display goodness: are those reflections gone now?
Galaxy S24 Ultra on the left, Pixel 8 Pro on the right. The difference is noticeable. | Image credit – PhoneArena
5. AI tricks and 7-year software support
Image credit – Samsung
I'm not a politician, so I'm not going to be the one that looks you dead in the eye and say:
I like Galaxy phones, because they offer 7 years of support… and I plan on using my phone for 7 years.
Maybe you'll want to sell your phone at a point in time: well, having some years left of software support in it will surely help it not lose its value that much. Or, if you detest having to "learn" new devices and platforms; if you hate change, the seven-year support suits you just perfect.
The Wishlist
Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung devices come with tons of extra quirks and features, but faster charging is not one of them. But you know what? That's actually at thing that you can find on other Android phones, though. As such, I'm positive that it would be a missed opportunity if Sammy doesn't offer faster charging speeds for the S25 series.
I don't think it's subjective when I say that it's great for your phone to have, say, 90W or 100W charging speeds. It's just so much more convenient to get 40-50% of your battery charged when you sit for a quick coffee at a bar, while on a trip abroad, for example.
It doesn't have to be exactly 100W, though. Even the OnePlus 12, with its 80W charging speeds, will blow your mind away.
What's the feature you hope to be present on the Galaxy S25 that I've missed covering? What will make you buy the Galaxy S25?
