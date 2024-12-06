Galaxy S25: the Top Five reasons you should be excited about the upcoming Samsung flagship

arm and a leg

Galaxy S25

Sony LYTIA sensor: count me in!



Did I mention that I'm fascinated by what smartphone cameras are able to do these days? Okay, I've mentioned it once (now twice), but I'll just go and repeat myself.



Galaxy S25 because there's a chance that



Samsung is reportedly considering a shift from its in-house 50MP GN3 sensor to Sony's advanced LYTIA line, as we've told you earlier. These chips are high-sensitivity, 50 MP+ stacked sensors, which offer improved light capture and color reproduction.



2. Early release date: sorry, I can't wait



I can't quite describe the feeling, but it's uplifting to start the new year with a new gadget. Of course, January is not as hot a period as Black Friday or December are when it comes to buying things . However, one is usually getting things for his loved ones like friends and relatives at the end of the old year.



When the dust settles, the champagne is gone and the Christmas decorations are going down, it's great to get something for yourself. Like a new phone, perhaps.



What I like about Samsung's Galaxy S series is the fact that they materialize at the very beginning of the year. See, we're already getting so many leaks and rumors about the next iPhone, that we're getting agitated – but the next iPhone won't be here for nine more months! It's like waiting for a baby to be born.



In contrast, the Galaxy S25 line is expected to drop in January 2025. If nothing else, the Galaxy S25 's early materializing will surely pressure the rest of the phone makers not to cut corners when competing with Samsung's latest and greatest.



3. Faster storage? Sure, I'll take that



Time to get technical about it. The Galaxy S25 (and S25 Plus) are rumored to bring to the table



That's because phone manufacturers are embracing AI advancements: this requires powerful hardware and fast storage solutions to support these features.



Samsung's UFS 4.0 storage, already twice as fast as its predecessor, is set for an upgrade in 2025 with UFS 4.0 4-lane technology, promising speeds of up to 8GB/s.



This enhanced storage will improve loading times and facilitate on-device AI applications, potentially debuting in the Galaxy S25 series. Looking further ahead, Samsung plans to release UFS 5.0 storage with 10GB/s speeds by 2027, possibly featured in the Galaxy S27.



Faster storage is paramount and it helps with:



Performance : Faster storage enables quicker data access, reducing lag in tasks like app loading and file transfers.

: Faster storage enables quicker data access, reducing lag in tasks like app loading and file transfers. Updates and installations : System updates and app installations complete faster, saving time.

: System updates and app installations complete faster, saving time. File handling : High-resolution photos and videos save instantly, preventing delays or interruptions.

: High-resolution photos and videos save instantly, preventing delays or interruptions. Taking over passive tasks: Faster storage means that it can even act as part of your smartphone's RAM. No, really! We've had this for awhile now and it's high time we see it in more devices, so maybe Samsung will break the mold in this department with the Galaxy S25 !

4. Display goodness: are those reflections gone now?



The Galaxy S25 (and S25 Plus) should inherit the



This Gorilla Glass Armor is quite something – in practice, it eliminates almost all display reflections and boosts display clarity.



This screen innovation, combined with the device's high brightness levels, delivers an unparalleled viewing experience even in bright environments. Samsung's focus on reducing screen glare could set a new standard for flagship smartphones if the Galaxy S25 also gets it.



5. AI tricks and 7-year software support



I'm not a politician, so I'm not going to be the one that looks you dead in the eye and say:







No. In fact, I plan to switch my current phone when the next best thing comes. In terms of photography, I mean. If I wasn't fascinated with the tiny mobile cameras, I'd probably be getting a foldable (because of the larger screen).



Maybe you'll want to sell your phone at a point in time: well, having some years left of software support in it will surely help it not lose its value that much. Or, if you detest having to "learn" new devices and platforms; if you hate change, the seven-year support suits you just perfect.