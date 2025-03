The Galaxy S25 Edge's biggest selling point becomes pointless the moment you buy it

Is the battle for the thinnest phone even worth it?





Galaxy S25 Edge





This year is all about slim smartphones. Manufacturers are putting their upcoming devices on a serious diet, shaving off every possible millimeter. Samsung , for example, is already teasing the Galaxy S25 Edge and while the company is keeping specs under wraps, one thing's clear: it will be thinner than the rest of the S25 lineup.But slimming down comes with trade-offs (because, let's be real, a perfect body always has its sacrifices). Not only will the Edge reportedly cost more than the Galaxy S25 Plus – meaning a price tag north of $1,000 – but it will pack just two cameras and possibly a smaller battery Now, I'm not here to debate whether the Edge is worth its price – my colleague has that covered . What I want to dive into is this growing obsession with ultra-slim phones. Is it actually worth it? Or is it kind of pointless when, at the end of the day, most of us are just going to slap a case on it anyway?Some tech battles just don't seem necessary and I'd argue that the race to make the slimmest phone is one of them. Yet, here we are. Samsung is gearing up to launch the, likely in May and Apple is rumored to introduce an iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) instead of a Plus model this fall.