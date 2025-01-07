iPhones and Galaxy phones should steal this Chinese flagship feature



Chinese brands are leading the way



Flagship phones from China are now packing bigger batteries, all while managing to stay even slimmer. How's that possible? Well, it's thanks to silicon-carbon batteries . They are seriously shaking up the battery life scene, and we're not too far off from seeing 10,000 mAh batteries inside smartphones becoming a reality.



So what's the difference? Traditional lithium-ion batteries use graphite for the anode material, but silicon-carbon batteries swap that out for a silicon-carbon composite. Why does this matter? Simple – silicon can store way more energy than graphite, meaning more power in the same amount of space.





When – not if – these two giants start adopting silicon-carbon batteries, we're bound to see a major boost in battery life. And let's be honest, that's a change we can all get behind, especially for users who don't have easy access to the wide variety of flagship options coming out of China.