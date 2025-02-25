Members-only articles read this month:/
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
More, larger, bigger: the way smartphones are growing, one could say that all we want is huge screens.
I'm not even talking about book style foldables with 8, 9, or even 10-inch screens (yup, that's the Huawei Mate XT tri-fold I'm referring to); slab phones have been steadily growing and nobody today thinks a 6.5-inch panel is a giant one.
But as smartphones got powerful enough to push the desktop computers out of our everyday lives (and out of our hearts), these handsets needed to offer that extra screen real estate.
If you go back some ten years ago, you'll find that the iPhone 6 was seen as having a "large" 4.7-inch screen, especially when compared to the iPhone 5s and its 4-inch screen. Ah, simpler times.
We began spending much more hours each day browsing the web, scrolling through social media networks, watching shows – or even working on the smartphone. The need for a large display became obvious.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example, tears nice, big holes in some people's jeans:
Reddit users even share a photo of their jeans sporting a brand-new hole, courtesy of the S24 Ultra. While some users dismissed the issue, blaming fabric quality, others confirmed their pockets had also fallen victim to the phone's pointed corners.
Who knew the biggest threat to your wardrobe wasn't a machete, or even a washing machine – but your own smartphone?
It's not just the form factor at play here: it's also the size. Yes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the now discontinued legendary boxy frame – the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rounder, softer, safer.
But it's doing the damage because it's also quite large – when we sit, the cutting-edge (this time, the expression is used quite literally) form factor of the phone makes tight pants with shallow pockets pop.
One more point in favor of the compact flagship: that's what the scoreboard shows today.
Joking aside, nobody can predict with a 100% success rate what the future smartphone would look like, but I think one thing is certain for sure: compact flagships will always be needed.
The aforementioned bizarre example is an exotic rarity, true: not everybody gets their clothes torn because of a smartphone. But at the end of the day, many folks want simple things with modest dimensions: a tool to use and not parade around. And when not in use, this same tool is expected to take up minimal space.
Maybe that's why brands have been obsessed with super-thin phones lately? But that's another story.
So, compact phones will be needed until the end of time. Or until we go back to cargo pants with lots and lots of deep pockets.
We successfully satisfied the need; large phones now come from all brands and in all configurations: be it cheap and cheerful laggy tiles, or expensive, sophisticated enormous flagships.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra seems calm on the outside. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Galaxy S24 Ultra users have discovered an unexpected feature. This is not just a phone, it's also a pocket shredder. Complaints have surfaced about its sharp edges not only digging into palms but also tearing through clothing.
Image credits – Reddit users Xenonoir, o4uXv0, and partyhat-red
Reddit users even share a photo of their jeans sporting a brand-new hole, courtesy of the S24 Ultra. While some users dismissed the issue, blaming fabric quality, others confirmed their pockets had also fallen victim to the phone's pointed corners.
If you own an S24 Ultra (or even an S23 Ultra, since at least one owner of the older model reported a similar issue) you might want to reconsider wearing tight pants. Opting for bigger pockets or using a case could help, though not everyone is thrilled with the idea of adding more bulk to an already hefty device.
It's not just the form factor at play here: it's also the size. Yes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the now discontinued legendary boxy frame – the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rounder, softer, safer.
But it's doing the damage because it's also quite large – when we sit, the cutting-edge (this time, the expression is used quite literally) form factor of the phone makes tight pants with shallow pockets pop.
What to do? Prevention advices:
Now, there are some things one can do about it, but they could be seen as extremely odd and unorthodox by those who are not smartphone-obsessed. So if your loved ones accuse you of acting irrational, just tell them everything is OK and you're really in the process of saving your wardrobe from your phone. Now that I come to think of it, it's best not to say anything.
For starters, you can go on a shopping spree and get yourself some new pants that are either baggy or made from military-grade denim (or both). While in the dressing room, put your phone in your pocket; sit down, get up, sit down, make a few squats. Check out if the phone's corners are protruding in any way. Do a few more squats (it's good for you).
If for whatever reason you can't just go and buy new pants (and throw away the old ones), you can go to your local tailor and ask them to put deeper, thicker pockets in your pants. Again, do not disclose why you're in need of larger pockets.
One can also put the phone in a bag or a backpack, if that part of your style. Personally, I like to keep everything in my pockets, but that's just me.
The petite savior
Image credit – Reddit user NunoTT
One more point in favor of the compact flagship: that's what the scoreboard shows today.
Joking aside, nobody can predict with a 100% success rate what the future smartphone would look like, but I think one thing is certain for sure: compact flagships will always be needed.
The aforementioned bizarre example is an exotic rarity, true: not everybody gets their clothes torn because of a smartphone. But at the end of the day, many folks want simple things with modest dimensions: a tool to use and not parade around. And when not in use, this same tool is expected to take up minimal space.
Maybe that's why brands have been obsessed with super-thin phones lately? But that's another story.
So, compact phones will be needed until the end of time. Or until we go back to cargo pants with lots and lots of deep pockets.
I think some people would rather let the world end than put on anything that's not tight to the point of being subdermal.
