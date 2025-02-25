The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

("Wake up, Neo"),

Galaxy S24 Ultra

What to do? Prevention advices:





Now, there are some things one can do about it, but they could be seen as extremely odd and unorthodox by those who are not smartphone-obsessed. So if your loved ones accuse you of acting irrational, just tell them everything is OK and you're really in the process of saving your wardrobe from your phone. Now that I come to think of it, it's best not to say anything.





For starters, you can go on a shopping spree and get yourself some new pants that are either baggy or made from military-grade denim (or both). While in the dressing room, put your phone in your pocket; sit down, get up, sit down, make a few squats. Check out if the phone's corners are protruding in any way. Do a few more squats (it's good for you).





If for whatever reason you can't just go and buy new pants (and throw away the old ones), you can go to your local tailor and ask them to put deeper, thicker pockets in your pants. Again, do not disclose why you're in need of larger pockets.





One can also put the phone in a bag or a backpack, if that part of your style. Personally, I like to keep everything in my pockets, but that's just me.

The petite savior





One more point in favor of the compact flagship: that's what the scoreboard shows today.Joking aside, nobody can predict with a 100% success rate what the future smartphone would look like, but I think one thing is certain for sure: compact flagships will always be needed.The aforementioned bizarre example is an exotic rarity, true: not everybody gets their clothes torn because of a smartphone. But at the end of the day, many folks want simple things with modest dimensions: a tool to use and not parade around. And when not in use, this same tool is expected to take up minimal space.Maybe that's why brands have been obsessed with super-thin phones lately? But that's another story.So, compact phones will be needed until the end of time. Or until we go back to cargo pants with lots and lots of deep pockets.