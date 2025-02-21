Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24 Ultra pocket hole
Galaxy S24 Ultra has left holes in pockets. | Image Credits - Reddit users Xenonoir, o4uXv0, and partyhat-red

Owners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be thankful that Samsung retired the Galaxy S24 Ultra's iconic boxy design. Even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra stood out because of its angular sides, the design wasn't practical, which is one of the reasons why Samsung altered it.

Galaxy S24 Ultra users complained that the phone's sharp edges dug into their palms. Discomfort during use is not the only problem faced by them, with many of them now complaining that the pointed corners are damaging their clothing.

Reddit user partyhat-red has posted a photo on Reddit that shows that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's edges have ripped a hole in their jeans pocket. While many users said that they never faced the issue, with some even blaming the quality of the fabric for the incident, others revealed that the phone also punctured their pockets.



Yes, I keep hitting it walking by something and all my pants now have holes
Hepoos, Reddit user, February 2025

I have such holes in every jeans i own, it was recently i discovered that's it wasn't an intention rip from the facotry
mrsofa94, Reddit user, February 2025


I see a lot of copium comments here, blaming everything else but the phone’s design. The jeans, the materials, the tightness.
This phone is too damn sharp in the edges for no reason. If I need to wear baloon pants to not get a hole in my pockets, that’s a bad design period.
RecommendationFit381, Reddit user, February 2025

Images shared by users show nicks and holes in the bottom part of pockets. It looks like it took the Galaxy S24 Ultra a year to tear through the pocket fabric.

The problem is even worse for people who ride bikes. Either way, it's an infuriating issue.

It happened to me because I ride my motorcycle a lot it makes the phone poke out a little worst thing about this phone is the sharp edges 
gamebattles1946, Reddit user, February 2025

Considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the best phones available, most users will probably stick with it for a few more years. Some consumers even prefer it over the Galaxy S25 Ultra due to the downgraded S Pen stylus.

Recommended Stories
If you own the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or even the S23 Ultra, as at least one owner of the older device also reported having the problem, you will want to avoid tight pants and go for the ones with big pockets. Some users have also recommended putting the phone in a case, but not everyone is happy with that suggestion, as the S24 Ultra is a bulky phone and cases only add to the heft.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless