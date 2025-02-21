Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra has left holes in pockets. | Image Credits - Reddit users Xenonoir, o4uXv0, and partyhat-red
Owners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be thankful that Samsung retired the Galaxy S24 Ultra's iconic boxy design. Even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra stood out because of its angular sides, the design wasn't practical, which is one of the reasons why Samsung altered it.
Galaxy S24 Ultra users complained that the phone's sharp edges dug into their palms. Discomfort during use is not the only problem faced by them, with many of them now complaining that the pointed corners are damaging their clothing.
Reddit user partyhat-red has posted a photo on Reddit that shows that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's edges have ripped a hole in their jeans pocket. While many users said that they never faced the issue, with some even blaming the quality of the fabric for the incident, others revealed that the phone also punctured their pockets.
People love the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but not what it's doing to their pockets. | Image Credit - Reddit user NunoTT
Yes, I keep hitting it walking by something and all my pants now have holes
Hepoos, Reddit user, February 2025
I have such holes in every jeans i own, it was recently i discovered that's it wasn't an intention rip from the facotry
mrsofa94, Reddit user, February 2025
I see a lot of copium comments here, blaming everything else but the phone’s design. The jeans, the materials, the tightness.
This phone is too damn sharp in the edges for no reason. If I need to wear baloon pants to not get a hole in my pockets, that’s a bad design period.
RecommendationFit381, Reddit user, February 2025
Images shared by users show nicks and holes in the bottom part of pockets. It looks like it took the Galaxy S24 Ultra a year to tear through the pocket fabric.
The problem is even worse for people who ride bikes. Either way, it's an infuriating issue.
It happened to me because I ride my motorcycle a lot it makes the phone poke out a little worst thing about this phone is the sharp edges
gamebattles1946, Reddit user, February 2025
Considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of the best phones available, most users will probably stick with it for a few more years. Some consumers even prefer it over the Galaxy S25 Ultra due to the downgraded S Pen stylus.
If you own the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or even the S23 Ultra, as at least one owner of the older device also reported having the problem, you will want to avoid tight pants and go for the ones with big pockets. Some users have also recommended putting the phone in a case, but not everyone is happy with that suggestion, as the S24 Ultra is a bulky phone and cases only add to the heft.
