Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets

Hepoos, Reddit user, February 2025

Images shared by users show nicks and holes in the bottom part of pockets. It looks like it took thea year to tear through the pocket fabric.The problem is even worse for people who ride bikes. Either way, it's an infuriating issue.

gamebattles1946, Reddit user, February 2025

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Considering theremains one of the best phones available , most users will probably stick with it for a few more years. Some consumers even prefer it over thedue to the downgraded S Pen stylus.If you own the, or even the S23 Ultra, as at least one owner of the older device also reported having the problem, you will want to avoid tight pants and go for the ones with big pockets. Some users have also recommended putting the phone in a case, but not everyone is happy with that suggestion, as the S24 Ultra is a bulky phone and cases only add to the heft.