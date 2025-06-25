Asus boss tries to destroy an ExpertBook laptop in four different ways, can he succeed?
I know several people that will definitely succeed at it…
Do you have any idea how durable Asus ExpertBook laptops are?
I think this is the question that Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC and Smartphone System Business Group at Asus India, wants us to ask ourselves.
Mr Sharma was paying a visit to popular YouTuber Raj Shamani (with over 11 million subscribers) where the two talked about the tech world, laptops and Asus (of course).
After shaking the laptop from the excessive water and quickly (but not thoroughly) wiping it, Dinesh gives the podcast host the laptop to check it.
I think this is the question that Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC and Smartphone System Business Group at Asus India, wants us to ask ourselves.
Mr Sharma was paying a visit to popular YouTuber Raj Shamani (with over 11 million subscribers) where the two talked about the tech world, laptops and Asus (of course).
At the very end of the 85-minute program, the Asus boss conducts a series of durability tests and experiments. He starts by getting an ExpertBook laptop and pouring some water on it from a cup. He doesn't immerse the laptop in water, but instead, he recreates a real-life situation: we all have our moments and liquids have been spilled on top of our precious tech.
After shaking the laptop from the excessive water and quickly (but not thoroughly) wiping it, Dinesh gives the podcast host the laptop to check it.
The first stage of the durability tests is passed successfully: the laptop works.
Then comes the screen toughness experiment: Raj lifts and holds the laptop up in the air just by one of its screen corners. The display is bending, but no damage is done – impressive! Just to be sure, Raj tests both corners of the screen.
Then, the host steps on the laptop (with its lid closed, of course). Now, I don't know how anyone would step on their laptop, but then again, I don't have the habit of putting my gadgets on the floor – like, ever. Even if you do this kind of stuff, you can rest assured that the laptop might survive – as it did in this very testing.
Finally, the two men (seemingly having fun in the studio) hook up an Ethernet cable to the laptop and a serious weight to the other end of the wire. They successfully lift the heavy weight in the air, and the LAN port is just fine.
While Internet users are expressing their mixed feelings about the toughness of Asus laptops, this little YouTube experiment is nevertheless fascinating – especially the screen chassis durability one.
Finally, the two men (seemingly having fun in the studio) hook up an Ethernet cable to the laptop and a serious weight to the other end of the wire. They successfully lift the heavy weight in the air, and the LAN port is just fine.
While Internet users are expressing their mixed feelings about the toughness of Asus laptops, this little YouTube experiment is nevertheless fascinating – especially the screen chassis durability one.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: